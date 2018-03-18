CHEVY MENCS AT FONTANA: Post Race Notes & Quotes

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

AUTO CLUB 400

AUTO CLUB SPEEDWAY

TEAM CHEVY RACE NOTES & QUOTES

MARCH 18, 2018

KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 DC SOLAR CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 2nd:

YOU ENDED UP BRINGING IT HOME SECOND BUT YOU HEARD KEVIN HARVICK SAY HE TOOK THE BLAME FOR THE INCIDENT, HOW DID THE TWO OF YOU COME TOGETHER EARLIER IN THE RACE?

“We were racing really hard and I was better than him in three and four and he was better than me in one and two. I would side draft him down the front stretch and he would side draft me down the back stretch and I don’t know if he was just coming down to side draft me or what but we made contact and it spun his car to the right. So, you never want to make contact with anybody but all in all it was a good day for our DC Solar Chevrolet team. We had a lot of weird issues like vibrations and stuff that made us have to restart in the back and we would have to go back forward. It always seemed like we would get to third or fourth and kind of stall out there. But it was still a very good day. The 78 was really good and I think the 4 was probably the best car again although he didn’t get to race a whole lot. We are right there and we just have to continue to work hard. Hats off to everybody at our race shop because they have done a great job of getting our Camaros up to speed quickly. So I am having fun, but I would like to be one spot better though.”

JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 LOWE’S FOR PROS CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 9th

A TOP 10, THIS IS WHAT YOU GUYS HAVE BEEN LOOKING TO BUILD ON

“Yeah, each week we have been getting a little bit better. We are definitely not happy with where we are right now but we are seeing the improvements, we have been seeing it internally. We are making the cars drive better and better and we are getting more competitive. So, a strong day for the Lowe’s Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. We are not where we want to be but we are getting closer every week.”

WHAT STOOD OUT TO YOU MOST ABOUT THE TRENDS OF THE RACE. TYPICAL AUTO CLUB SPEEDWAY OR A LITTLE BIT DIFFERENT THIS TIME WITH THE LEFT SIDE TIRE?

“It just seemed like we had more durability with that left side tire on lower tire pressures. I don’t believe we had any issues relative to that and that is something we are always scared of here, especially on green flag stops when those tire pressures are low. We didn’t have that today, but we had some great pit stops, Chad (Knaus) called a great race, and we had a good solid day – so we will take it.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 DOW COATINGS CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 10th

“It was a pretty solid day. We struggled, truthfully. I thought we were way closer in practice, and it just didn’t work out. We took off. We were plowing. We freed-up way too much. Our balance was decent at the end, we just weren’t far enough up front to really do anything. I think we were a top 5 car at the end. We just waited too late to get there. But, I’m proud of our Dow Coatings Camaro ZL1.”

