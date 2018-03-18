FITTIPALDI, RAHAL CONFIRMED FOR INDYCAR 1993 FIELD REUNION AT PHOENIX GRAND PRIX

PHOENIX – Champions Emerson Fittipaldi and Bobby Rahal join the list of Verizon IndyCar Series legends who will appear at the Desert Diamond West Valley Casino Phoenix Grand Prix weekend April 6-7, when ISM Raceway will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Mario Andretti’s last career win.

The most recent addition to the drivers participating in the anniversary weekend is open-wheel racing legend Emerson Fittipaldi. The 1989 CART champion and two-time Formula One world champion will be helping ISM Raceway celebrate the career of Mario Andretti. Fittipaldi is 19th on the all-time Indy car wins list with 22 victories, including five in his 1989 title run. He was the winner of the 1994 race at ISM Raceway, and he had five podiums in the desert.

Rahal, as co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, is always a big presence in the Verizon IndyCar Series paddock. But on this special weekend, the three-time CART champion will join his peers from the field of the 1993 INDYCAR race at ISM Raceway for festivities including a panel discussion and autograph session. In 16 starts at the track, Rahal has two wins, one pole and six podiums.

The current list of confirmed drivers from the 1993 IndyCar field reunion includes:

Emerson Fittipaldi

Bobby Rahal

Mario Andretti

Jimmy Vasser

Paul Tracy

Arie Luyendyk

Stay tuned, additional drivers from the 1993 IndyCar race at ISM Raceway will be announced soon. Tickets for the 2018 Desert Diamond West Valley Casino Phoenix Grand Prix on April 7 at ISM Raceway are available and can be purchased through www.ISMRaceway.com.

