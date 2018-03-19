Gordon Brothers to Sell Assets of Triad Racing Technologies

Complete Engine Shop and NASCAR Engines Available for Sale

Boston, MA, March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring, and investment firm, announced that it has been engaged by Triad Racing Technologies (“TRT”) to sell the assets associated with its race engine shop located in Mooresville, NC. TRT builds NASCAR race engines and body parts and is a primary vendor for Toyota Racing Development. Its engines have raced in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. The assets for sale include all machinery and equipment associated with its engine building and R&D programs including full CNC capabilities, complete 800+ HP race engines, a large stock of engine parts inventory, and other miscellaneous equipment. While TRT has made the strategic decision to exit its engine building business, it will continue to operate its other divisions focused on body parts and NASCAR racing.

“TRT has been a trusted partner to race teams in NASCAR for many years, providing industry leading innovation and horsepower. This is a very unique opportunity for anyone looking to purchase a turnkey engine shop located in the heart of the professional racing community, in addition to complete engines,” stated Jim Burke, Director, Gordon Brothers, Commercial & Industrial. “We’re thrilled to partner with TRT and pleased to provide an orderly sale solution that allows the business to evolve and focus on its other racing activities,” he added.

“We’re proud of our track record in NASCAR and the success of our clients over the years. The sale of our engine facility will allow us to concentrate on our body parts business and continue to support our racing clients going forward,” stated Marty Gaunt, President & CEO, Triad Racing Technologies.

TRT has partnered with Toyota Racing Development since its entry into NASCAR over a decade ago and has directly contributed to ten manufacturer championships, five driver championships, and over 100 wins in multiple series since 2004.

For more information, visit http://gordonbrothers.com/ triad. For inquiries regarding the sale, please contact Jim Burke at Gordon Brothers. Email jburke@gordonbrothers.com or call 617-422-6232.

About Triad Racing Technologies

Triad Racing Technologies (www.triadrt.com) builds racing engines, body parts and is a primary vendor for Toyota Racing Development in NASCAR. Triad maintains an exclusive partnership with Toyota Racing Development to provide services for its engines and body parts. The company’s clients have accounted for 110 wins and 91 poles in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors, and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations, and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial, and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with 25 offices across five continents.

