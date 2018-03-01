Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – Martinsville Advance

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team, @stenhousejr, @FastenalRacing and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse Jr. at Martinsville Speedway

Stenhouse has ten Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Martinsville with an average starting position of 23.8.

Out of his 10 starts, Stenhouse has scored two top-10 finishes both coming last season.

Last time at Martinsville

Ricky Stenhouse battled through an early incident at Martinsville Speedway to earn a 10th–place finish in his Fifth Third Ford Fusion, tying his best career finish at the Virginia short track.

Virginia Natives

Two members of the Blue Team grew up close to Martinsville Speedway. Engine tuner Jonathan Salmons was raised in Bassett, Virginia, which is approximately 15 miles north of Martinsville Speedway. Veteran truck driver DeWayne Zirkle is from Roanoke, Virginia which is approximately an hour north of the track.

On the Car

Fastenal is currently in its seventh season as a primary partner in the MENCS for Roush Fenway. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping over to the No. 17 entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Martinsville:

“Last year we were able to score two top-10 finishes at Martinsville which felt like a win for us. Martinsville is a tough half-mile track. I definitely think I’m more confident going into the weekend after last year’s performances. The key is track position so hopefully we can stay on the lead lap and have another strong finish this year.”

