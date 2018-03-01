Halmar Friesen Racing Martinsville Pre-Race

STEWART FRIESEN READY FOR A WIN AT MARTINSVILLE

STATESVILLE, NC (March 20, 2018) – With a top 5 and top 10 finish in his rear-view, Stewart Friesen looks to Martinsville for his first win in the NCWTS. Friesen’s experience on dirt short tracks doesn’t guarantee him success on pavement, but his explosive start to the 2018 NCWTS proves that he is a contender, and ready for a win. Currently sitting 6th in points, Friesen spent this short 2 week break in the NCWTS schedule racing his dirt modified at Georgetown Speedway and spending time with his family and Halmar Racing teammates.

In 2017, Friesen was fastest in practice at Martinsville, ahead of defending series champ, Johnny Sauter. Friesen’s relative success last year and his strong start in 2018, put him in a good position to get his first win in the NCWTS. At Vegas, Friesen spent most of the race up front, going head to head with Monster Energy Cup series champ Kyle Busch.

Asked about returning to the NCWTS after the short break, Friesen beamed, “After starting the year with good finishes at Atlanta and Las Vegas Speedways, I’m pumped up to get back to a short track. The HFR guys have been awesome the first 3 races of the year and the GMS fabrication shop has given us great Chevy Silverados.”

