Daniel Hemric to Make Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Debut with Smokey Mountain Herbal Snuff

The Kannapolis, North Carolina, native to compete at Richmond Raceway and Charlotte Motor Speedway

WELCOME, N.C. (March 20, 2018) – NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Daniel Hemric is scheduled to make his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut on April 21, 2018 at Richmond Raceway with partner Smokey Mountain Herbal Snuff on the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, Richard Childress Racing announced today on FS1’s “NASCAR Race Hub.”

This will be the first of two MENCS events in 2018 for the 27-year-old driver. He will also pilot the No. 8 Smokey Mountain Herbal Snuff Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s road course on Sept. 30.

While competing in his rookie season in the Xfinity Series, Hemric served as a stand-in driver for RCR in 2017 during MENCS practices at Kansas Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and ISM Raceway. He also qualified the No. 27 Chevrolet at Texas and served as a test driver for RCR’s Cup teams during the Goodyear Tire test at the Charlotte road course in October 2017.

“You only get one chance to make your Cup Series debut, and it is pretty incredible to know that I am able to do it with Richard Childress Racing and with a partner such as Smokey Mountain Herbal Snuff,” said Hemric. “RCR and Smokey Mountain Herbal Snuff have been so influential in so many drivers’ careers – a lot of my heroes growing up. To know they will play a large role in the next step of my career and my initial Cup Series debut is very special.”

“Since joining our organization, Daniel Hemric has shown his determination and dedication to this sport both on and off the track,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of RCR. “He has proven his ability behind the wheel by making the Championship 4 in the Xfinity Series in 2017 and his continued success this season. Making his Cup Series debut is the next step in his career and we are proud to have him take that step with RCR.”

“To make my debut at Richmond will make me feel at home, since I spent years coming up through the ranks at short-tracks across the country. To do it again in front of my hometown crowd in Charlotte later in the year is an overwhelming feeling,” said Hemric. “Many people have laid everything on the line to get me to this point and I am extremely grateful to all of those people for putting me in position to get this shot in the Cup Series. These are going to be two very special weekends, to say the least.”

Smokey Mountain Herbal Snuff served as a primary partner on Hemric’s No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro in the Xfinity Series in four events in 2017, including the dramatic playoff race at ISM Raceway in which Hemric raced his way into the Championship 4.

“Daniel Hemric was a great ambassador for our brand in 2017,” said Dave Savoca, President of Smokey Mountain Chew. “His on-track success, coupled with his infectious personality and marketability, were a great fit for our company, and we look forward to building on that partnership in 2018 as Daniel makes his Cup Series debut.”

In 2018, Smokey Mountain Herbal Snuff is also serving as a season-long associate partner on Hemric’s No. 21 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet in the Xfinity Series. This partnership also marks Smokey Mountain Herbal Snuff’s first venture into the MENCS.

“Our company has seen measurable growth in our brand through our various partnerships in NASCAR,” said Savoca. “To be able to take our program to the highest level of competition, in one of NASCAR’s premiere divisions – the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series – with such a top-notch organization and driver is both an honor and a privilege for everyone on the Smokey Mountain Team. We look forward to cheering on Daniel and the No. 8 team in 2018.”

Smokey Mountain Herbal Snuff comes in eight flavors including, Wintergreen, Arctic Mint, Cherry, Citrus, Classic, Grape, Peach, and Straight. Wintergreen and Arctic Mint are also available in pouches. For more information or to order your favorite flavor of Smokey Mountain Herbal Snuff visit, www.SmokeySnuff.com.

For additional information on today's announcement, and all that's happening at RCR, please visit rcrracing.com.

About Smokey Mountain Herbal Snuff:

Smokey Mountain is America’s original and best-selling tobacco-free smokeless brand. Appealing to adult smokeless tobacco consumers who are seeking tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternatives, Smokey Mountain is available in long cut and easy-to-use pouches. For more information visit www.SmokeySnuff.com.

About Richard Childress Racing:

Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has earned more than 200 victories and 17 championships, including six in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2018 Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion, 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Dow/American Ethanol/AAA Chevrolet) along with 2008 Daytona 500 champion and 2013 Brickyard 400 winner Ryan Newman (No. 31 Caterpillar/Grainger/Bass Pro Shops & Cabela’s/Liberty National Chevrolet). Its Xfinity Series program includes a multi-driver lineup with the No. 3 Chevrolet including Austin and Ty Dillon, Jeb Burton, Shane Lee and Brendan Gaughan, first-year RCR driver Matt Tifft (No. 2 Nexteer/Tunity/Surface Sunscreen Chevrolet) and second-year Xfinity Series driver Daniel Hemric (No. 21 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet).

