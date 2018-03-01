Don’t Miss a Second of the Action at Talladega Superspeedway with Premium Seating Upgrade Options

Tweet Fans can experience all three days of action-packed racing from one of Talladega Superspeedway’s many premium seating upgrades, including the Paddock Club.

Paddock Club and Fan Suites Ticket Upgrades Still Available for Tripleheader Weekend

TALLADEGA, AL – Fans can take in unique, spectacular views of incredible three-and four-wide racing during Talladega Superspeedway’s tripleheader weekend, April 27-29, with one of many premium seating upgrade options such as the Paddock Club and Fan Suites, with limited availability. Both are prime locations with various amenities for the GEICO 500, Sparks Energy 300 and the General Tire 200.

The covered Paddock Club offers fans – from just behind pit road – an up-close, bird’s-eye view of their favorite teams and drivers during critical pit stops, which could be the difference between winning or losing the race. Whether it’s for corporate entertainment or for extended family fun, the Paddock Club is the ultimate fan package.

With 2-day, Sunday only and Saturday only options, the Paddock Club also gives fans a front-row view of the cars roaring through the Tri-Oval at speeds of nearly 200 mph. All packages include:

Breakfast, lunch and afternoon snacks

Unlimited beer, soda and water

Built-in flat-screen TVs to see all the action

One Infield Hospitality parking pass per two seats

Additional items like the Pre-Race Pit Pass Upgrade for Sunday’s GEICO 500 (includes access to pit road, the Pre-Race Fan Question & Answer session and Driver Introductions), as well as a guided garage tour on Saturday prior to the Sparks Energy 300 are also available options.

Fan Suites are enclosed, climate-controlled suites with four levels of excellent track views. Sit at the countertop or bar and enjoy food and unlimited drinks while watching the best drivers on the planet wheel their cars around the mammoth 2.66-mile venue. The 3-Day Weekend Suite Package is available for $725 per person and includes a Pre-Race Pit Pass Upgrade to the GEICO 500, an official souvenir program, flat-screen TVs and one suite parking pass per 2 suite passes.

For information on all of Talladega Superspeedway’s upgrade opportunities, visit www. talladegasuperspeedway.com/ upgrades or call 855-518-RACE (7223).



About Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway is NASCAR’s Most Competitive (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), highest banked (33 degrees), and longest track (2.66-miles), as well as the most fun and fan-friendly. Talladega offers something for everyone, including hundreds of acres of free camping, amazing kids’ tickets and college student prices, along with special offers for military members and first responders. The historic venue, built in 1969, is deemed NASCAR’s “Party Capital” thanks to the track’s infamous infield, which features the traditional Saturday Night Concert and the world-renowned Talladega Blvd, home of Friday night’s “Big One on the Blvd” party. It’s the site of the most comfortable seats in motorsports, large ISM Vision HD video boards lining the frontstretch and endless pre-race activities for fans on race day, including special kids’ VIP opportunities. Talladega’s Spring 2018 triple-header race weekend is set for April 27-29. The weekend kicks off on Friday, April 27, with the General Tire 200 ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards event, while the Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race is set for Saturday, April 28. The weekend concludes with the GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, April 29. For more information, go to talladegasuperspeedway.com or call the Talladega Ticket Office at 855-518-RACE (7223).

