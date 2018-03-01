Gordon Brothers Partners with GBR for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race at Martinsville

NASCAR Pinty’s Series Champion Kennington Returns to No. 96 Toyota Camry

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (March 21, 2018) — Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, will adorn the No. 96 Toyota Camry fielded by Gaunt Brothers Racing (GBR) and driven by D.J. Kennington in this Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway (Va.).

“GBR is pleased to partner with Gordon Brothers this weekend at Martinsville,” said Marty Gaunt, GBR owner. “Partnering with Gordon Brothers helps GBR to grow. We take pride in bringing new companies into the Cup Series and helping them benefit from their participation in NASCAR.”

“Gordon Brothers is excited to partner with the GBR team this weekend,” said Jim Burke, Director of Gordon Brothers, Commercial and Industrial. “It’s a great fit given our experience and capabilities within professional motorsports.”

Sunday’s event will mark the third race of the season for GBR and Kennington. Their two previous starts came in February at Daytona and earlier this month at ISM Raceway near Phoenix. It will also serve as Kennington’s first Cup Series short track start. He made two Martinsville starts in NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competition, scoring a best finish of 17th in 2010.

“I’m pumped to get back on the track,” said Kennington, two-time champion of NASCAR’s Pinty’s Series. “At the end of the Phoenix race, we had our car handling where we wanted it. We’re still building our foundation for the shorter tracks and Martinsville should provide us a solid proving ground.”

About Gaunt Brothers Racing: Gaunt Brothers Racing, owned by Marty Gaunt, operates out of Mooresville, N.C. The Toyota team competes in select Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series events. They were Daytona 500 participants in both 2017 and 2018. GBR previously fielded teams in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series and NASCAR Pinty’s Series, for drivers Alex Bowman and Jason Bowles and Canadian racers John Gaunt and D.J. Kennington, recording a victory in the Toyota All-Star Showdown and a track record qualifying time on the Toronto street course.

About Gordon Brothers: Since 1903, Gordon Brothers has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors, and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations, and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial, and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with 25 offices across five continents.

