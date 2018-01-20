New Television Package Another Boost For INDYCAR’s Momentum

Wednesday morning INDYCAR announced a new television package that will start in 2019, with every race being broadcast on NBC or NBC Sports. The multiyear deal, which gives NBC Sports Group exclusive broadcasting rights, will broadcast eight races on NBC, with the remainder airing on NBC Sports. The move also marks the end of ABC’s relationship with INDYCAR, as they have broadcast every Indianapolis 500 since 1965.

In a press release from INDYCAR, CEO of Hulman & Company Mark Miles said that the arrangement brings all of INDYCAR to one home and increases the sport’s exposure. “We couldn’t be happier to have start-to-finish coverage of INDYCAR’s season with NBC Sports Group,” said Miles. Hulman & Company owns INDYCAR as well as the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The latest announcement comes as a part of a wave of momentum for the sport. Not only was the new car released this season to rave reviews, but television viewership has risen 38 percent in the past four seasons, not to mention social media followers have risen 400,000 in the past year alone.

Since joining NBC Sports in 2009 when the network was only a part-time partner, viewership has steadily risen, including a 78 percent increase since 2013. Also added to the lineup is exclusive content delivery through the NBC Sports Gold mobile app, available for verified users.

While NASCAR remains the most popular form of motorsport in America, INDYCAR has steadily risen in prominence. If this current wave of momentum continues, there may be a day where the sport eclipses NASCAR and enters a Golden Age similar to NASCAR’s in the early 2000s.

Something else that INDYCAR has going for it right now is the sport’s parity. Despite the sport’s smaller schedule (compared to NASCAR, NHRA, and other forms of motorsport), there have been 21 different winners in the last six seasons.

The road is currently paved for INDYCAR to become the new top motorsport in America because of this momentum. Everything going on with the sport right now has brought continuing growth to the sport, ensuring it’s continued survival and promises to reach new heights, as coverage is bound to reach new demographics that may otherwise not follow any form of motorsport. In turn, the odds of a Golden Era for INDYCAR are higher than they’ve ever been.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **