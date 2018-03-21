FOX SPORTS LATIN AMERICA TO BROADCAST APRIL NASCAR DOUBLEHEADER WEEKEND AT TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY IN SPANISH TO THE AMERICAS

Tweet FOX Sports Latin America will air both the April 7 My Bariatric Solutions 300 and April 8 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 to Central and Latin America.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series And Xfinity Races To Be Aired In More Than 40 Countries Across Central And Latin America

FORT WORTH, Texas (March 21, 2018) – For the first time in the 22-year racing history of Texas Motor Speedway, FOX Sports Latin America will be broadcasting both the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race and the My Bariatric Solutions 300 Xfinity Series race from on site to Central and Latin America.

The broadcast of the My Bariatric Solutions 300 on Saturday, April 7 and O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 on Sunday, April 8 will be aired in Spanish to over 40 countries and territories.

The races will be televised on FOX Sports 3 in all Central and Latin American countries with the exception of Brazil. Both events will be aired on FOX Sports 2 in Brazil in Portuguese. FOX Deportes also will air the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race in the United States.

Tony Rivera and Luis Solis will be the on-air talent for both races and will call the race from Texas Motor Speedway.

North American Spanish-language broadcaster FOX Deportes also will be picking up the broadcast of the race in the United States as well.

Overall, NASCAR is televised in more than 185 countries and territories in 20 languages. The areas with live broadcasts include Canada, Latin America, Europe, Asia/Pacific Rim, Middle East, Africa and Indian Subcontinent.

The My Bariatric Solutions 300 will be televised live on FOX beginning at 2 p.m. CT. The O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 beginning at 1 p.m.

For more information or tickets for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 NASCAR doubleheader, please visit www.texasmotorspeedway.com or call the speedway ticket office at 817.215.8500.

