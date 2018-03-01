Grammy-Nominated Eli Young Band Lights up Coca-Cola 600 Pre-Race Concert May 27 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Tweet The Eli Young Band Coca-Cola 600 Concert will kick off pre-race festivities for the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 27, at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Grammy-nominated country music superstar group Eli Young Band headlines Charlotte Motor Speedway’s May 27 Coca-Cola 600 pre-race concert

The concert is FREE with purchase of any Coca-Cola 600 race ticket; A pre-race track pass upgrade will grant fans stage-front access to the biggest racing entertainment showcase on Memorial Day weekend

Fans can buy race tickets, which include FREE admission to the Eli Young Band concert, as well as camping and pre-race track passes by visiting charlottemotorspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267)

CONCORD, N.C. (March 21, 2018) – Get ready for the Eli Young Band to turn up the excitement prior to the legendary Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 27 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated country music superstars will amp up the most patriotic Memorial Day weekend event in sports, with the Coca-Cola 600 Pre-Race Concert electrifying a spectacular salute to the troops at America’s Home for Racing.

The concert takes place just hours before the stars of NASCAR compete in racing’s only 600-mile event and the toughest test of man and machine. Additionally, the Eli Young Band concert is FREE with the purchase of any Coca-Cola 600 race ticket.

“The Coca-Cola 600 has been one of the world’s biggest NASCAR races for as long as I can remember,” said lead vocalist Mike Eli. “It’s a privilege for us to get to bring the party to NASCAR and Charlotte Motor Speedway on Memorial Day Weekend. We’re going to say thanks to the troops and party with the race fans for one hell of a show!”

Known worldwide for chart-topping hits including “Crazy Girl” and “Even If It Breaks Your Heart,” the Texas-based group will perform a rocking concert in front of a roaring crowd of race fans ready to salute America’s freedom one of the year’s most patriotic weekends.

In addition to the concert, fans will enjoy Charlotte Motor Speedway’s annual patriotic pre-race show which will honor America’s troops. This year’s spectacle includes monstrous military vehicles, elaborate military demonstrations and aerobatic exhibitions sure to spice up the action before the green flag flies.

OVERVIEW:

The Eli Young Band Coca-Cola 600 Concert will kick off pre-race festivities for the Coca-Cola 600 on an infield stage located on pit road. The concert is FREE with the purchase of any Coca-Cola 600 race ticket. Fans can get stage front, pit road access for the concert and driver introductions by purchasing an additional pre-race track pass.

TICKETS:

To purchase tickets, camping and pre-race track passes, fans can call the speedway ticket office at 1-800-455-FANS (3267) or shop online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com.

MORE INFO:

Fans can connect with Charlotte Motor Speedway by following on Twitter and Instagram or become a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.

ABOUT ELI YOUNG BAND:

The ELI YOUNG BAND has always been unique in modern Country music – a true band of brothers who play their own instruments, write their own songs and cling fast to their Texas roots. They’d even go so far as to call themselves “misfits,” but with their fourth major label album, FINGERPRINTS (The Valory Music Co.), they’re finally embracing what makes them different once and for all. Although their sound has evolved over time, what they’re good at has always been the same – organic, liveshow focused Country dripping with authenticity and perfected in clubs, amphitheaters and stadiums from coast to coast.

Mike Eli founded the band with guitarist James Young, bassist Jon Jones and drummer Chris Thompson at the University of North Texas in 2000, building a grass-roots fanbase that propelled each of their previous three albums into the Top 5 of Billboard’s Country Albums chart, with 2014’s 10,000 TOWNS bowing at No. 1. Three No. 1 singles gave the band an edgy, romantically-charged identity (“Crazy Girl,” “Even If It Breaks Your Heart” and “Drunk Last Night”). Their stable of hits collected Platinum and Multi-Platinum certifications that led to Grammy and CMA Award nominations, Billboard Awards and an ACM trophy for Song of the Year (“Crazy Girl”). All of these accolades combined with their loyal fanbase and successful touring have resulted in over 500 million streams of their career catalogue.

