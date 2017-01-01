Alpha Energy Solutions 250 – Martinsville Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 ProMATIC Automation | Superior Essex Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Justin Fontaine

Crew Chief: Darrell Morrow

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @driverfontaine

Fontaine on Racing at Martinsville: “The break was nice, but I’m ready to get back to work. Everyone at Niece has worked diligently this season to make sure we come to the track with fast trucks.

“Martinsville is a tough place, but we’re optimistic about the first short track race of the year. Martinsville is such a momentum place. You really need to be able to get the truck to maneuver through the corners, so you can carry the speed on the straightaways.”

Fontaine at Martinsville: Fontaine returns to the site of his first ever NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start, coming in 2016. Saturday’s race will mark Fontaine’s second start at the ‘Paper Clip’.

Recapping Las Vegas: Fontaine put in a solid performance at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, earning his career-best finish of ninth. The result is also Niece Motorsports’ best finish to date.

“I’m really proud of our result at Las Vegas,” said Fontaine. “We’ve now gotten Niece Motorsports their two best finishes in the first three races of the year. Everyone on my team did an amazing job all night, and we’re continuing to improve every week. Thanks to Superior Essex and ProMATIC Automation for all of their support this year.”

On the Truck: Fontaine’s No. 45 Chevrolet will carry the ProMATIC Automation, Inc. colors in Friday’s race. ProMATIC Automation, Inc. specializes in the design and build of custom factory automation equipment.

ProMATIC Automation, Inc. has extensive experience in the integration of high-level automation technologies like robotics, laser, vision, and dispensing systems along with many years of combined experience in the design and machining of custom manufactured components.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2018, Niece Motorsports enters its second full season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, fielding two full-time teams with Austin Wayne Self and Justin Fontaine. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 30 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as twitter @NieceMotorsport.

