Alpha Energy Solutions 250 – Martinsville Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 22 Don’t mess with Texas | Kreuz Market Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Austin Wayne Self

Crew Chief: Joey Cohen

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @AustinWSelf

Self on Racing at Martinsville: “I haven’t been the greatest qualifier at Martinsville, but that’s something I’m looking to change this weekend. We have three practice sessions on Friday and I think that will help a bunch.

“If we can get ourselves in a good race pace trim, we can turn some of our attention towards qualifying. With the weather looking iffy this weekend – it’s important to know how balanced our truck will be with different setups.”

Self at Martinsville: Self will make his third NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday. His best finish came in 2016, where he crossed the finish line 15th in his first Martinsville Speedway start.

Self’s crew chief, Joey Cohen has a NCWTS victory at the half-mile track, which came in 2017, with Chase Elliott behind the wheel.

Recapping Las Vegas: Self qualified 19th for the Friday night race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Self battled back from a flat tire to finish the evening in 16th.

“I was very happy with my truck; we had a lot of speed and I could put the truck where I needed to,” said Self. “I hate we had the right front go down, but I’m still very pleased and excited with the fast Silverados we have.”

New Partnership: Kreuz Market will support the No. 22 Chevrolet in the fourth race of the season.

With its landmark servings, offering sausage and BBQ, without sauce or forks, in a sprawling, rustic cafeteria-like setting, Kreuz Market will provide pre-race meals for Self and the No. 22 team this season.

In addition to its laid-back country-like atmosphere, Kreuz Market also smokes Texas barbecue brisket, ribs, sausage and pork, which can be ordered from Kreuzmarket.com and shipped nationwide.

“I am thrilled to be partnered with another proud Texas company,” said Self. “I’m excited to have a taste of home each weekend at the track, and there’s no doubt we’ll have some of the best eating of anyone in the garage, thanks to Kreuz Market.”

On The Truck: TxDOT’s Don’t mess with Texas litter prevention campaign has been educating Texans about litter prevention since 1986. For more information, visit dontmesswithtexas.org.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2018, Niece Motorsports enters its second full season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, fielding two full-time teams with Austin Wayne Self and Justin Fontaine. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 30 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as twitter @NieceMotorsport.

