Austin Preview: Flying Lizard Prepares for SprintX Season Debut in Record Setting Field

AUSTIN, Tex., (March 21, 2018) – The 2018 Pirelli World Challenge resumes this weekend at Circuit of the Americas with a record setting field of 38 cars in the GTS class. The Grand Prix of Texas stands as the second race weekend of the year, but the first for the SprintX championship: a new championship placed within the existing championship. Located just south of Austin, Texas, the world class facility of Circuit of the Americas will host four days of on track action, and Flying Lizard Motorsports will compete with Audi R8 LMS GT4s, driven by Mike Hedlund, Adam Merzon, and Ryan Eversley.

The Format

A championship within the full season championship, this is the first season the SprintX format is embedded within the GTS championship. For the five SprintX double header events, the traditional 50 minute, one driver format is replaced with a 60 minute race to be completed by two drivers, with some exceptions. A pit stop is mandatory, but no tire changes are allowed.

The Drivers

As a Bronze driver, Mike Hedlund is permitted to and will race the SprintX championship in the No. 45 Audi R8 LMS by himself for the 2018 season. Adam Merzon, the full season driver for the No. 23 Case-It Racing by Flying Lizard Motorsports Audi R8 LMS will be joined by driver Ryan Eversley. The No. 23 car was not in livery for the season opener at St. Petersburg, but will debut its blue livery this weekend with Adam and Ryan behind the wheel. Driver #1 will qualify Saturday morning and start that afternoon’s race. Driver #2 will finish the race, and start the next day’s event based on the car’s fastest lap in race one.

The Pit Stops

All pit stops in the SprintX championship have a required minimum time of 75 seconds, starting at the pit in beacon line and ending at the pit out beacon. It will take roughly 30 seconds to make it down pit road at Circuit of the Americas, giving teams roughly 45 seconds to complete driver changes.

The Track

Circuit of the Americas (COTA), a grade 1 FIA specification road course, opened in the fall of 2012 and plays host to numerous events including Formula One, the FIA World Endurance Championship and the Moto GP World Championship. The 20-turn 3.427-mile track provides ample runoff, in stark contrast to the tight, concrete walled street course of the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, the host of the opening rounds of the Pirelli World Challenge season.

The Engineering

According to Engineer legend Jim Bell, Circuit of the Americas mostly a mid-speed, high speed rhythm course. Drivers have to be very comfortable in the car when going through the esses and the high speed corners. A stable platform will be key, as the car has to be nimble for the increasing and decreasing radius turns. Teams will need to place a big emphasis on the high speed rhythm for the cars to effectively make it through turns 11 through 16. With 20 turns, two straights, and an elevation change of133 feet, this will be a difficult track to get it all correct.

Tune-In

Live timing for the event will be available on the TSL event page, and Flying Lizard Motorsports will offer live updates throughout the event on twitter. Pirelli World Challenge will offer live streaming, available on the event page, and as well as on the series YouTube channel. Following the event, Rounds 1 & 2 of the GTS SprintX championship will air on CBS Sports Network Thursday, April 5 at 8:00PM ET.

Driver Quotes

Mike Hedlund | No. 45 Audi R8 LMS GT4

Austin is a home away from home race for me. With friends and family in the area, it always makes for a fun race week! After our team’s performance at round 1 in St. Petersburg, I’m excited to see what we can do for the SprintX season opener. I’ll be pushing as hard as I can to surpass the $1,572 raised for charity in St. Petersburg and hope to see all the Flying Lizard Audi fans at the track!

Adam Merzon | No. 23 Audi R8 LMS GT4

This will be the first time Ryan and I have driven together in World Challenge but we have had a lot of strong results co-driving together in the past. I really like the layout at COTA and think it will suit the Case-It Audi really well.

Ryan Eversley | No. 23 Audi R8 LMS GT4 | SprintX Addition

I’ve been looking forward to COTA since late last year when Adam and I agreed to run Sprint X together. Mike and Adam both had strong runs at St Pete so I’m optimistic we can have some good results in Texas.

About Flying Lizard Motorsports

Based out of Sonoma, California, Flying Lizard Motorsports is one of the most iconic sports car teams in motorsports, having celebrated six driver and team championships, as well as competed internationally at the 24 Hours of Le Mans eight times. The team currently races in Pirelli World Challenge, Porsche Pirelli GT3 Cup Trophy USA, and Porsche Club of America.

The Lizards burst on the American Le Mans Series scene in 2004, competing in the GT class until 2012. In 2013, the team moved to the GTC class, still competing in legendary events such as the 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Daytona. In 2014, the team expanded its program to include running two Audi R8 LMS in the TUDOR Championship, and in 2015, again expanded the program to include two Porsches in Porsche Club racing. Flying Lizard closed out the season with a dominating win at the 25 Hours of Thunderhill with Toyo Tires, a win they repeated in 2016 and 2017. For more information, visit lizardms.com. Flying Lizard Motorsports has proven to be a championship contender no matter the race series or race car.

