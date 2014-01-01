Kasey Kahne Takes on First Short Track With Leavine Family Racing

LFR Hosting Camp 95 for Fourth Year in a Row

CONCORD, N.C. (March 22, 2018) – Kasey Kahne and Leavine Family Racing (LFR) will head to Martinsville Speedway for the first short track race of the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) season.

After the West Coast swing left the team eager to improve, the team will try their hand at the short track at which Kahne has a pole award and three Top-five finishes, including a runner-up finish.

The team also announced this week that they will once again host Camp 95, an exclusive two-day camp for high school students wanting to learn about the various careers in NASCAR.

After hosting the camp for the first time in 2015, it has become so successful since then, that high schoolers from as far as California apply to attend.

Former campers have gone on to continue their education at universities like the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and Duke University for mechanical engineering and have also received internships with other MENCS teams.

“We’re looking forward to hosting camp for the fourth year in a row,” said Jeremy Lange, VP / GM of LFR. “We began the camp with the intent of providing an opportunity to kids that isn’t offered anywhere else. We want to help show them, not only how to get involved in the sport, but that they don’t necessarily have to know how to turn a wrench in order to have a career in racing.”

Camp 95 will take place on July 10th and 11th as a way to give back to the community by using the team to provide the students with an inside look at the different career opportunities available to them.

LFR and Kahne will head to Martinsville Speedway for the STP 500 on Sunday, March 25 at 2PM EST. Race fans can tune in to FS1 for live coverage and follow @LFR95 on Twitter.

# # #

About Leavine Family Racing

Leavine Family Racing is an organization competing in the NASCAR Premier Series focused on growing competitively and providing results-driven partnerships for its sponsors. The single-car team was founded in 2011 by Bob and Sharon Leavine, two individuals who are passionate about NASCAR and started the team to make a positive impact on the sport and community. Kasey Kahne, a fourteen-year veteran of NASCAR and 18-time winner in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, pilots the No. 95 Camaro ZL1 for the team. In alliance with Richard Childress Racing, the team operates out of their Concord, N.C.-based race shop with a veteran group of racing personnel driven by their desire for progress. For more information, please visit www.LFR95.com.

