Richard Childress Racing Reinstates Xfinity Series Crew Chief Nick Harrison

WELCOME, N.C. (March 22, 2018) – Richard Childress Racing has reinstated NASCAR Xfinity Series crew chief Nick Harrison after serving a five-race suspension stemming from a violation at Daytona International Speedway in February. Harrison, who has been with RCR since 2013, will resume crew chief responsibilities for the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro SS at Texas Motor Speedway on April 8.

“I’m looking forward to being back with my team and winning races after my five-race suspension,” Harrison said.

RCR would like to thank Brandon Thomas for taking the helm in Harrison’s absence. Thomas and driver Austin Dillon scored a season’s best fourth-place finish last weekend at Auto Club Speedway.

Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has earned more than 200 victories and 17 championships, including six in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2018 Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion, 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Dow/American Ethanol/AAA Chevrolet) along with 2008 Daytona 500 champion and 2013 Brickyard 400 winner Ryan Newman (No. 31 Caterpillar/Grainger/Bass Pro Shops & Cabela’s/Liberty National Chevrolet). Its Xfinity Series program includes a multi-driver lineup with the No. 3 Chevrolet including Austin and Ty Dillon, Jeb Burton, Shane Lee and Brendan Gaughan, first-year RCR driver Matt Tifft (No. 2 Nexteer/Tunity/Surface Sunscreen Chevrolet) and second-year Xfinity Series driver Daniel Hemric (No. 21 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet).

