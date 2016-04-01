Full weekend schedule for Martinsville
by Official Release On Thu, Mar. 22, 2018
By Staff Report | NASCAR.com
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series take on the first short track of the year in a doubleheader at Martinsville Speedway. The NASCAR Xfinity Series is off. Check out the tentative full schedule below, subject to change.
Note: All times are ET
Friday, March 23
11:05 -11:55 a.m.: Camping World Truck Series first practice (Follow live)
1:05-1:55 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series second practice, FS1 (Follow live)
3:05-3:55 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series final practice, FS1 (Follow live)
Press Pass (Watch live)
10:15 a.m.: Harrison Burton, Todd Gilliland, Noah Gragson
10:30 a.m.: Kyle Benjamin, Timothy Peters, Ben Rhodes
Saturday, March 24
10:05-10:55 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice, FS1 (Follow live)
11:05 a.m.: Camping World Truck Series qualifying, FS1 (Follow live)
12:30-1:20 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, FS1 (Follow live)
2 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Alpha Energy Solutions 250 (250 laps, 131.5 miles), FS1 (Follow live)
5:10 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Award qualifying, FS1 (Follow live)
Press Pass (Watch live)
9 a.m.: Chase Elliott
9:15 a.m.: Jimmie Johnson
11:15 a.m.: Darrell Wallace Jr.
11:30 a.m.: Brad Keselowski
Noon: Denny Hamlin
4:15 p.m.: Post-Camping World Truck Series race
6:15 p.m: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying
Sunday, March 25
2 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series STP 500 (500 laps, 263 miles), FS1 (Follow live)
Press Pass (Watch live)
5:45 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race