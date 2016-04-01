Full weekend schedule for Martinsville

Tweet Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 Target Chevrolet, Chase Elliott, driver of the #24 SunEnergy1 Chevrolet, and Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Miller Lite Ford, lead the field to green during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway on April 2, 2017 in Martinsville, Virginia. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images.

By Staff Report | NASCAR.com

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series take on the first short track of the year in a doubleheader at Martinsville Speedway. The NASCAR Xfinity Series is off. Check out the tentative full schedule below, subject to change.

Note: All times are ET

Friday, March 23

11:05 -11:55 a.m.: Camping World Truck Series first practice (Follow live)

1:05-1:55 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series second practice, FS1 (Follow live)

3:05-3:55 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series final practice, FS1 (Follow live)

Press Pass (Watch live)

10:15 a.m.: Harrison Burton, Todd Gilliland, Noah Gragson

10:30 a.m.: Kyle Benjamin, Timothy Peters, Ben Rhodes

Saturday, March 24

10:05-10:55 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice, FS1 (Follow live)

11:05 a.m.: Camping World Truck Series qualifying, FS1 (Follow live)

12:30-1:20 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, FS1 (Follow live)

2 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Alpha Energy Solutions 250 (250 laps, 131.5 miles), FS1 (Follow live)

5:10 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Award qualifying, FS1 (Follow live)

Press Pass (Watch live)

9 a.m.: Chase Elliott

9:15 a.m.: Jimmie Johnson

11:15 a.m.: Darrell Wallace Jr.

11:30 a.m.: Brad Keselowski

Noon: Denny Hamlin

4:15 p.m.: Post-Camping World Truck Series race

6:15 p.m: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

Sunday, March 25

2 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series STP 500 (500 laps, 263 miles), FS1 (Follow live)



Press Pass (Watch live)

5:45 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **