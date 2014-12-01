Richard Childress Racing and eBay Motors Team Up for 2018

Partnership Features Exclusive NASCAR on FOX Content and Primary Sponsorship of RCR’s No. 31 Camaro ZL1 at Martinsville Speedway

WELCOME, N.C. (MARCH 23, 2018) – Richard Childress Racing is joining forces with eBay Motors for its 2018 NASCAR marketing campaign by providing compelling feature content and vignettes featuring the No. 31 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup team to appear on FOX broadcasts. The unique partnership includes the primary sponsorship of the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at the MENCS race at Martinsville Speedway on March 25.

Heading into Daytona Speedweeks, Richard Childress Racing (RCR) and eBay Motors held a production day at the RCR campus with eBay Motors driver Ryan Newman, crew chief Luke Lambert and the No. 31 pit crew to bring fans up to speed on the latest NASCAR enhancements to competition. The team’s authentic stories will be shared during the FOX telecast debuting during the Martinsville Speedway STP 500. Geared directly to the Do-It-Yourself viewers, they’ll be able to easily visit eBay Motors to virtually access an unlimited selection of parts to repair or upgrade their own vehicles.

“At eBay, we understand our shoppers’ passions, allowing us to create personalized experiences through curated content,” said Suzy Deering, Chief Marketing Officer of eBay Americas. “In the partnership with Richard Childress Racing, we’re connecting with consumers at each point of their own unique journey by developing informative and engaging content. The stories shared as part of this partnership will engage enthusiasts, providing a ‘one stop shop’ to help personalize or restore their ride.”

“This is an optimal opportunity to produce unique, original content around our race team,” said Richard Childress, Chairman & CEO of RCR. “NASCAR fans are passionate and hands-on when it comes to their vehicles. This partnership with eBay Motors, with the assistance of FOX Sports’ production team, will provide these fans with content around what happens on pit road, race strategy and the inner workings of our race cars.”

The No. 31 eBay Motors Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will hit the track with Newman behind the wheel for the STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway where the South Bend, Indiana native visited the victory lane in 2012. In total, Newman boasts a strong record at the famed short track, recording eight top-five and 15 top-10 finishes. In the last five events, he ranks sixth in best driver performance rankings.

For additional information on today’s announcement, and all that’s happening at RCR, please visit rcrracing.com or ebaymotors.com.

About eBay Motors:

eBay Motors (www.ebay.com/motors ), a part of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), is one of the world’s largest marketplaces for buying and selling all things automotive. The site offers everyday cars for everyday drivers, as well as collector cars, motorcycles, auto parts and accessories.

About Richard Childress Racing:

Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has earned more than 200 victories and 17 championships, including six in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR XFINITY Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2018 Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion, 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Dow/American Ethanol/AAA Chevrolet) along with 2008 Daytona 500 champion and 2013 Brickyard 400 winner Ryan Newman (No. 31 Caterpillar/Grainger/Bass Pro Shops & Cabela’s/Liberty National Chevrolet). Its XFINITY Series program includes a multi-driver lineup with the No. 3 Chevrolet including Austin and Ty Dillon, Jeb Burton, Shane Lee and Brendan Gaughan, first-year RCR driver Matt Tifft (No. 2 Nexteer/Tunity/Surface Sunscreen Chevrolet) and second-year XFINITY Series driver Daniel Hemric (No. 21 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet).

