Toyota NCWTS Martinsville Kyle Benjamin Quotes

Toyota Racing – Kyle Benjamin

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS)

Martinsville Speedway – March 23, 2018

DGR-Crosley driver Kyle Benjamin was made available to the media at Martinsville Speedway:

KYLE BENJAMIN, No. 54 Crosley Brands/Tropicana Toyota Tundra, DGR-Crosley

Talk about your approach for this weekend

“The main thing is trying to make it to the end. If you make it to the end, you’ll have a shot to win. Just got to try to get my truck right today. First off, I want to thank all the guys at DGR for the opportunity to be behind the wheel of this truck. It means a lot to me, especially coming here to a track that I’ve wanted to race at my entire life. I’ve actually never even seen it in person, so this is going to be a whole new experience for me – short track racing, which is what I’m used to, so excited to do that again. Like I said, just making it to the end, keeping the fenders on it and seeing what happens.”

What does it mean to be able to drive for DGR-Crosley this weekend?

“It just means everything to get the opportunity. You work your whole life to get here. You’re kind of fighting tooth and nail to try and make it to the top ultimately. It gets difficult around the truck series and just getting all the opportunities you can sitting in the seat as much as possible and trying to get up there at the right time. A lot of it is timing too. You got to do the right things on the track and time it, but it’s trying to stay optimistic. Do the best you can behind the wheel is all you can really do. It does mean everything to me to get opportunities from DGR. Been fortunate for the Gibbs piece. I’ve been really fortunate so far and thankful for what I’ve had already and hopefully it turns into more.”

Is this a one race deal with DGR-Crosley?

“Yes, one race.”

What has been the anticipation for tomorrow’s race?

“Pretty high actually. I haven’t been in the seat in a while. Just trying to keep the rust knocked off you know running tracks like Greeneville-Pickens and coming here and doing the best I can. Like I said earlier, really all you can do is the best you can. You don’t have to worry about the things that can happen. Just try to work on the things you can control and perform to the best of your abilities. If you do that, then you’ll be happy or I’ll be happy at least.”

