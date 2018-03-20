Truex fastest in first practice

Tweet Martin Truex Jr. posted the fastest time in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Martinsville Speedway. Photo: Tucker White/SpeedwayMedia.com

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Martin Truex Jr. topped the chart in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Martinsville Speedway. The driver of the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota was the fastest with a time of 19.776 and a speed of 95.752 mph.

There was parity amongst the manufacturers in the Top-10, with four Ford’s, three Chevrolet’s and three Toyota’s.

Brad Keselowski timed in second with a lap of 19.798 and a speed of 95.646 mph, Kyle Busch timed third with a time of 19.888 and a speed of 95.213 mph, Ryan Newman timed in fourth with a time of 19.891 and a speed of 95.199 mph and Kurt Busch rounded out the Top-five with a time of 19.913 and a speed of 95.094 mph.

Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney rounded out the Top-10.

Truex posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 95.054 mph.

