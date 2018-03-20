Truex fastest in final practice

Tweet Martin Truex Jr. posted the fasted time in final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Martinsville Speedway. Photo: Tucker White/SpeedwayMedia.com

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Martin Truex Jr. topped the chart in final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Martinsville Speedway. The driver of the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota was the fastest with a time of 19.846 and a speed of 95.415 mph.

The Top-five, compared to first practice, was more Toyota-centric, with three cars, though Ford maintained a plurality of the Top-10 with four.

Brad Keselowski timed in at second, with a time of 19.874 and a speed of 95.280 mph, Daniel Suarez timed in third with a time of 19.882 and a speed of 95.242 mph, Kyle Busch timed in fourth with a time of 19.907 and a speed of 95.122 mph and Ryan Newman rounded out the Top-five with a time of 19.984 and a speed of 94.756 mph.

AJ Allmendinger, Aric Almirola, Jamie McMurray, Ryan Blakey and Clint Bowyer rounded out the Top-10.

Keselowski posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 94.579 mph.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. hopped the curb in Turn 3 and hit the outside wall with his right-rear corner. He swapped to his backup car and will start from the tail-end of the field in tomorrow’s STP 500.

