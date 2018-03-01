CHEVY MENCS AT MARTINSVILLE ONE: Qualifying for STP 500 Canceled Due to Inclement Weather

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

STP 500

MARTINSVILLE SPEEDWAY

TEAM CHEVY QUALIFYING RECAP

MARCH 24, 2018

Qualifying for STP 500 Canceled Due to Inclement Weather

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – March 24, 2018 – Qualifying for Sunday’s STP 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race at Martinsville Speedway has been canceled due to inclement weather.

The starting grid has been set per the provisions in the NASCAR rulebook. Starting positions are based on the current Owner’s points.

There will be 18 Camaro ZL1 drivers competing in Sunday’s 500-mile race. Kyle Larson will lead the way for Team Chevy starting in seventh in the No. 42 Credit One Bank Camaro ZL1.

Daytona 500 champion, Austin Dillon, No. 3 American Ethanol Camaro ZL1 will start 12th and 2012 Martinsville Speedway winner, Ryan Newman, No. 31 eBay Motors Camaro ZL1 will start 14th rounding out the Top 15 for Team Chevy.

Rain/Snow started as the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event began and the forecast does not show any window throughout the remainder of the day.

Martin Truex, Jr. (Toyota) will lead the field to green, Kyle Busch (Toyota) will start second, Joey Logano (Ford) will take the green from the third starting spot, followed by Brad Keselowski (Ford) in fourth and Ryan Blaney (Ford) will start fifth to round out the top five.

The STP 500 is scheduled to begin on Sunday, March 24th at 2 p.m., ET and will be aired live on FoxSports1, MRN and Sirius NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

