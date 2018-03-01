Solid Run Earns Motorcraft Team A 13th-Place Finish At Martinsville

Paul Menard and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team continued their forward progress this season with a solid 13th-place finish in Monday’s snow-delayed STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

Menard started 15th after qualifying was cancelled due to snow and rain and the line-up was set according to the points standings.

He raced his way into the top 10 at times and spent much of the 500-lap race just outside the top 10.

Most green-flag runs saw Menard fade back a bit on fresh tires then pick up speed and positions as the laps went by.

Team co-owner Eddie Wood said he continues to see improvement and building chemistry in what is essentially a new team.

After six races together, Menard, crew chief Greg Erwin and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane team have two top-10 finishes and four top-20 finishes. Menard is 15th in the Monster Energy Cup standings.

Monday’s race was another race free of major mistakes for the No. 21 team.

“Paul did a great job,” Wood said. “Greg called a great race, and the pit crew gained spots on nearly every stop, which is hard to do at a tight place like Martinsville.

“We had another solid run, and this team is really impressive with the way everyone works together.

“We’re all looking forward to the rest of the season.”

After an Easter weekend break, Blaney and the No. 21 Wood Brothers team return to the track for a 500-miler at Texas Motor Speedway on April 8.

###

About Motorcraft

Motorcraft® offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended and approved by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to under-hood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer exceptional value with the highest quality and right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford and Lincoln dealers, independent distributors and automotive parts retailers are backed by Ford Motor Company’s two-year, unlimited-miles Service Parts Limited Warranty. Ask for Motorcraft by name when you visit your local auto parts store or your favorite service facility. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com.

About Quick Lane Tire & Auto Centers

Ford’s Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers routine vehicle maintenance such as oil and filter changes, light repair services including brake repair, and tire replacements on all vehicle makes and models. With more than 800 locations and growing, customers can visit www.quicklane.com to find a center that is closest to them, print savings coupons and review maintenance tips to keep their vehicles running at peak efficiency. This site includes information on how to spot tire wear, how to jump-start a battery and even a series of tips to improve a vehicle’s fuel economy.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glen Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 119 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glen’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Fusion driven by Paul Menard in the famous No. 21 racer.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **