RCR Post Race Report – STP 500

Austin Dillon and the American Ethanol Team Give it Their All at Martinsville Speedway Despite Challenges

“We had a radio issue on the American Ethanol Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 right off the bat and ended up going laps down early in the race. It’s a shame but we will be better prepared for that situation next time. I think we all learned a lot. The good news is we had a fast car. It was probably a top-10 car today, we just weren’t able to showcase it. This was the first time we’ve had the American Ethanol colors on this ZL1 this season, and I hate we delivered this result for them. We’re a resilient team and I’m positive we’ll bounce back stronger.”

-Austin Dillon

First Short-Track Event Produces 18th-Place Finish for Ryan Newman and eBay Motors Team

“This certainly wasn’t the way we were expecting our day to go at Martinsville Speedway after unloading a fast Chevrolet. Our eBay Motors Camaro ZL1 was a lot better on Saturday and despite having the Trucks on track before us, I still thought we would be a lot better than we were today. We battled tight in the center and loose off the corners during the entire race. Oddly enough for a race at Martinsville, we had very few caution flags. We fine tuned this Camaro ZL1 whenever we could, but just couldn’t get the balance where we needed to contend with the guys up front. We’ll take a few days to unwind over the off-weekend and refocus for Texas.”

-Ryan Newman

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **