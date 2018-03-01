KANSAS SPEEDWAY ADDING NEW CAMPING FOR 2018

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (xxx, 2018) – Due to demand, Kansas Speedway is introducing two new camping areas starting with the 2018 season, including a new Turn 1 Terrace RV campground where fans can watch the race from their camping spot.

The Turn 1 Terrace is the first RV area at Kansas Speedway that provides electrical and water connections, and is located between Hospitality Village in Turn 1 and the Hollywood Casino in Turn 2, offering fans great views of the track. Each space is $3,000 for the season and includes two admissions to the Turn 1 Terrace. Fans may purchase one add-on vehicle pass at the gate, along with up to eight additional admissions per space. All motorhomes must be self-driven, self-contained units with running water and a holding tank for wastewater; fifth wheel campers are not permitted.

The new Martinsville Campground is located behind the Turn 1 Terrace. Each space is $500 for the season and includes one complimentary add-on vehicle pass per space purchased. To purchase a space in this campground, fans must have season grandstand tickets on account with Kansas Speedway. Motorhomes must be self-contained with running water and a holding tank for wastewater.

To purchase a camping spot or tickets, fans can call 866.460.7223, log onto www.kansasspeedway.com or stop by the Kansas Speedway Ticket Office Monday – Friday between 9 AM – 5 PM CT.

Kansas Speedway, a premier motorsports facility in the Midwest, hosts two NASCAR race weekends a year, in addition to hosting approximately 200 other events throughout the year. Kansas Speedway’s first race weekend of the season is May 11-12 with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series under the lights. In the fall, the NASCAR playoffs return Oct. 20-21 with the NASCAR XFINITY Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Also in the fall is the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards series finale. To purchase season or single day tickets, call 866.460.RACE (7223) or log onto www.kansaspeedway.com.

General parking is always free at Kansas Speedway and fans can bring in one 14x14x14-inch soft-sided cooler with their favorite food and beverages.

