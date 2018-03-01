SOLD! Fr8Auctions Qualifying on April 28 Set for Talladega Superspeedway’s Spring GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race

TALLADEGA, AL – Going once, going twice, SOLD! Talladega Superspeedway is pleased to announce that Fr8Auctions (Freight Auctions), an integrity-based auction that brings together a combination of the best buyers in the Southeast along with the highest quality merchandise, will serve as the official sponsor of Fr8Auctions Qualifying on Saturday, April 28, which will determine the starting lineup for the GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race (Sunday, April 29).

Fr8Auctions, based in Atlanta, GA, is a business that partners with freight lines, distribution companies and consumer product-based businesses, helping them sell their excess, discontinued or damaged inventory. Fourteen years ago, Marcus Barela set out to fill a niche for local truckers needing to sell unwanted cargo by coordinating a bi-monthly auction, and now Fr8Auctions has become the “go to” business solution for companies across America that need to refuel their supply chain and distribution capabilities.

“Business is a lot like racing…you need precision teamwork to be successful,” said Barela, Fr8Auctions founder and owner. “The teamwork on display at a NASCAR event is truly inspiring and the pole winner at the Fr8Auctions Qualifying at Talladega Superspeedway is someone we will be proud to be associated with.”

Fr8Auctions Qualifying (12:05 p.m. CDT start) at Talladega Superspeedway for the GEICO 500 will feature a two-round qualifying format. Every driver will take one timed lap around the 2.66-mile tri-oval during the first round, then the drivers with the 12 fastest lap speeds will advance to the second round. The top-12 starting positions for the race will be determined by the fastest lap speed in the second round, while positions 13 and beyond will be established off the first-round speeds.

“We are thrilled to have Fr8Auctions join the Talladega Superspeedway family,” said Talladega Superspeedway Chairman Grant Lynch. “Every driver’s quest at Talladega is to start up front, and during Fr8Auctions Qualifying, it’s a one-on-one battle of driver and machine against the biggest race track in NASCAR.

“In addition to our Fr8Auctions Qualifying for the GEICO 500, fans will also be able to witness the Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race later in the afternoon (2 p.m. CDT start), so it’s going to be a day of action at NASCAR’s Most Competitive track. And, kids 12-and-under are admitted free!”

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., piloting the No. 17 Ford, is looking to replicate his performance during Fr8Auctions Qualifying from a year ago when he captured the pole position and went on to win the GEICO 500. Since the track opened in 1969, 14 Talladega winners started from the top-starting spot. Specifically, for Talladega’s Spring GEICO 500, a trio of competitors – Bill Elliott, Jeff Gordon and Ernie Irvan – top the list with four poles.

In addition to its sponsorship of Fr8Auctions Qualifying at Talladega, Fr8Auctions is a partner with Front Row Motorsports and driver David Ragan, the 2013 winner of the GEICO 500.

For information on Fr8Auctions Qualifying and the Sparks Energy 300 on Saturday, April 28, or the GEICO 500 on Sunday, April 29, call 855-518-RACE (7223) or visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com.

About Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway is NASCAR’s Most Competitive (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), highest banked (33 degrees), and longest track (2.66-miles), as well as the most fun and fan-friendly. Talladega offers something for everyone, including hundreds of acres of free camping, amazing kids’ tickets and college student prices, along with special offers for military members and first responders. The historic venue, built in 1969, is deemed NASCAR’s “Party Capital” thanks to the track’s infamous infield, which features the traditional Saturday Night Concert and the world-renowned Talladega Blvd, home of Friday night’s “Big One on the Blvd” party. It’s the site of the most comfortable seats in motorsports, large ISM Vision HD video boards lining the frontstretch and endless pre-race activities for fans on race day, including special kids’ VIP opportunities. Talladega’s Spring 2018 tripleheader race weekend is set for April 27-29. The weekend kicks off on Friday, April 27, with the General Tire 200 ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards event, while the Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race is set for Saturday, April 28. The weekend concludes with the GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, April 29. For more information, go to talladegasuperspeedway.com or call the Talladega Ticket Office at 855-518-RACE (7223).

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **