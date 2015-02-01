Hotels for Hope to Enhance Lodging Purchasing Experience

Donation Made for Each Hotel Room Booked on Raceway’s Website

LONG POND, Pa. (March 27, 2018) – Pocono Raceway and Hotels Hope have reached a multi-year agreement, the first for a racetrack on the NASCAR circuit. Hotels for Hope will power the Pocono Raceway lodging experience by offering a fan-friendly interface and enhancing the Raceway’s lodging partners exposure, highlighting Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, ‘Pocono Raceway’s Premier Lodging Partner.’

Two dollars of every room booked through ‘The Tricky Triangle’s’ website will benefit Lehigh Valley Children’s Hospital, the pediatric hospital for Lehigh Valley Health Network. This further advances Pocono Raceway’s corporate social responsibility initiatives as Lehigh Valley Health Network is the ‘Official Health Care Provider of Pocono Raceway.’

“I love everything about this partnership” said Ben May, Pocono Raceway President. “This partnership will serve three very important functions. It will provide an ease of booking hotel rooms for our fans, highlight our premier and preferred lodging partners and, most importantly, each booking will help to heal, comfort and care for the smallest member of our families. Neil and everyone at Hotels for Hope have been great to work with and we are looking forward to our partnership with them for years to come.”

“Hotels for Hope is beyond thrilled to partner with Pocono Raceway and Lehigh Valley Children’s Hospital,” said Neil Goldman, CEO and Founder. “We are excited to see this partnership grow through offering fans the lowest hotel rates while also impacting the lives of children in local area.”

To explore, please visit www.poconoraceway.com/hotels.

Pocono Raceway will host seven motorsports events in 2018, including two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races and the Verizon IndyCar Series. One NASCAR Xfinity Series, one Camping World Truck Series and two ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards races are also on the schedule for 2018. For tickets visit www.poconoraceway.com.

2018 Pocono Raceway Event Dates

Friday, June 1: General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 – ARCA Racing Series

Saturday, June 2: Pocono Green 250 – NASCAR Xfinity Series

Sunday, June 3: Pocono 400 – Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Friday, July 27: ARCA 150 – ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards

Saturday, July 28: Gander Outdoors 150 – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Sunday, July 29: Gander Outdoors 400 – Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Sunday, August 19: ABC Supply 500 – Verizon IndyCar Series

Note: All events, dates and times are subject to change without notice.

About Pocono Raceway

Pocono Raceway, also known as ‘The Tricky Triangle,’ is family-owned and situated in the beautiful Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. In business for over 50 years, the Raceway hosts multiple, national motorsports events including two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races, one Verizon IndyCar Series, one NASCAR Xfinity Series, one NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and two ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards events each year. The Raceway has added multiple, adventure-running series events to their annual calendar, including the Warrior Dash. Pocono Raceway is recognized as the world’s first, privately-owned solar-powered sports facility. Their 25-acre, three-megawatt solar farm provides the energy needs of the Raceway, as well as, adds electricity to the local power grid. Each member of our raceway staff is committed to creating exciting experiences and lifelong memories.

For more information, please visit www.poconoraceway.com.

About Hotels for Hope

Hotels for Hope brokers and manages hotel inventory for large consumer events, races, festivals, conferences, etc. With Hotels for Hope’s technology, clients extend their digital eco-system, capture valuable consumer data, create incremental revenue streams and increase attendee experience.

Additionally, through Hotels for Hope’s niche crowdfunding platform, RoomFunding™, $2 per every actualized room night is donated to help children live happier and healthier lives. To date, Hotels for Hope has donated more than $750,000 to nonprofit partners. For more information, visit www.hotelsforhope.com.

