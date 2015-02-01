Estes Express Lines and State Water Heaters Join Jeb Burton at Richard Childress Racing

Longtime relationship with Burton family continues in 2018

WELCOME, N.C. (March 27, 2018) – Estes Express Lines and State Water Heaters will join Jeb Burton for select races at Richard Childress Racing during the 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Burton, who is part of the multi-driver Xfinity lineup for RCR alongside Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Shane Lee and Brendan Gaughan, will first hit the track during Richmond Raceway’s April event.

“Estes Express Lines and State Water Heaters have supported me throughout my racing career, and it means a lot to me as I join RCR for several events this season,” said Burton. “I’m looking forward to having them along for the ride and hosting their customers, employees and guests at the race track.”

Estes Express Lines has partnered with Burton for the past five years across his NASCAR national touring career. The Virginia-based company is one of the leading, full-service freight transportation providers and offers a range of shipping options, such as LTL, time critical and global solutions.

Estes, which joins Richard Childress Racing as a multi-race primary partner for Burton’s time at the wheel, will also serve as an associate partner with the team for additional races during the 2018 season.

“Estes is proud to have its name on a Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro and support Jeb as he takes the next step in his racing career,” said Rob Estes, President and CEO of Estes Express Lines. “The Burton and Estes families share deep Virginia roots, and we love nothing more than cheering for the home team.”

Also supporting Burton as he takes the driver’s seat in the RCR Chevy Camaro is State Water Heaters, a brand which has been involved with the Burton family since 2007, including Burton’s NASCAR debut in 2012. A leader in the water heating industry, State also partnered with Jeb’s father, Ward, during his racing career and has supported the endeavors involving his wildlife foundation.

For additional information on today’s announcement, and all that’s happening at RCR, please visit rcrracing.com.

About Estes Express Lines:

Headquartered in Virginia, Estes is a leading, full-service freight transportation provider offering a complete range of shipping solutions including LTL, time critical, volume & truckload, global and custom solutions. Founded in 1931 by W.W. Estes and still family-owned, Estes is the largest privately held carrier in the nation. The company is now one of the most respected total-solutions providers in the industry with direct service throughout all of the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico through more than 235 terminals, as well as door-to-door service to and from Mexico and a global freight-forwarding service footprint.

About State Water Heaters:

State Water Heaters, a brand of State Industries, Inc., is a leading manufacturer of commercial and residential water heaters. State offers over 500 water heater products, and has consistently developed new technologies to ensure longer product life.

Based in Ashland City, Tennessee, State has multiple water heater manufacturing plants. Hundreds of distribution centers across the United States ensure efficient service to State’s national customer base of residential homeowners, wholesalers, contractors, and other members of the engineering community.

All State products are backed by customer technical support and durable tank and parts warranty.

About Richard Childress Racing:

Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has earned more than 200 victories and 17 championships, including six in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2018 Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion, 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Dow/American Ethanol/AAA Chevrolet) along with 2008 Daytona 500 champion and 2013 Brickyard 400 winner Ryan Newman (No. 31 Caterpillar/Grainger/Bass Pro Shops & Cabela’s/Liberty National Chevrolet). Its Xfinity Series program includes a multi-driver lineup with the No. 3 Chevrolet including Austin and Ty Dillon, Jeb Burton, Shane Lee and Brendan Gaughan, first-year RCR driver Matt Tifft (No. 2 Nexteer/Tunity/Surface Sunscreen Chevrolet) and second-year Xfinity Series driver Daniel Hemric (No. 21 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet).

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **