Kahne and Leavine Family Racing Gain Two Spots In Driver Standings

Extended, Green Flag Runs Make for a Long Day

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (March 27, 2018) – Kasey Kahne and Leavine Family Racing (LFR) earned a 24th place finish at a snow-delayed STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

After struggling to find drive off speed in both practices on Friday, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) qualifying for the STP 500 was canceled, relegating Kahne to a 29th place starting spot for the 500-mile race that was postponed to Monday afternoon.

As the STP 500 began, Kahne settled into the 26th spot and reported that his No. 95 WRL Camaro ZL1 had more grip than it did in practice on Friday. The No. 95 pit crew made only a tire pressure adjustment during the completion caution on lap 50, along with tires and fuel.

Kahne restarted 21st and settled into the Top-20 for the majority of the first stage, ultimately falling back to 21st where he ended the stage.

Kahne reported that he needed more forward drive and pitted while under caution. Unfortunately, Kahne received a speeding penalty in section two of pit road, sending him to the tail of the field to start the second stage.

Kahne quickly made it back to the 24th position and went on to finish the stage two laps down, as the field remained green for the stage’s entirety.

The final stage consisted of another long, green flag run with Kahne reporting his car was feeling slightly better on lap 343. The first non-stage caution finally fell on lap 384, allowing Kahne to pit for tires, fuel and a left rear adjustment.

Kahne restarted 26th with 109 laps remaining. The field remained green once again for the rest of the race, with Kahne gaining two positions to finish 24th. Despite the 24th place finish, Kahne and LFR moved up two positions in Driver / Owner points standings to 27th.

Next up for Kahne and LFR after NASCAR’s first off-weekend of the season will be LFR’s home track of Texas Motor Speedway.

