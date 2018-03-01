Bret Michaels to play free concert on AAA Stage at Victory Plaza on May 6 before “AAA 400 Drive for Autism” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race

DOVER, Del. (April 2, 2018) – Bret Michaels, the legendary singer/songwriter who has sold more than 40 million records worldwide, will perform a charity-driven, free concert on the AAA Stage at Victory Plaza on Sunday, May 6 before the “AAA 400 Drive for Autism” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway.

Michaels, a car and motorcycle fanatic known worldwide as the front man for Poison, recently embarked on his 2018 Party Starts Now tour and will bring a party to fans before the big race, playing Poison favorites as well as his solo hits.

As a solo artist, Michaels’ album “Custom Built” reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hard Rock and Independent Albums charts, and “Jammin’ With Friends” included contributors Jimmy Buffett, Loretta Lynn and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry. Michaels’ theme song to the VH1 hit show “Rock of Love with Bret Michaels” won a Broadcast Music, Inc. award for the most-played television theme song.

Michaels, a Type-1 diabetic since age 6, won his season on NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice,” raising funds for the American Diabetes Association. In all, Michaels’ charitable efforts have helped raise more than $3 million for diabetes research. Michaels has also assisted in raising funds for wounded U.S. veterans, childhood cancer research, St. Jude Children’s Hospital and PetSmart Charities.

Poison’s hit album “Open Up and Say … Ahh!,” celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, included the smash Billboard No. 1 hit “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” which is one of the most well-known rock songs of all time.

The May 4-6 NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Dover International Speedway also includes the “OneMain Financial 200” NASCAR XFINITY Series Dash 4 Cash race on Saturday, May 5 and the “JEGS 200” NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4.

For tickets or more information, call 800‐441‐RACE or visit DoverSpeedway.com. You can also keep up with the Monster Mile at Facebook.com/DoverInternationalSpeedway, or on Twitter and Instagram at @MonsterMile.

About Dover Motorsports, Inc.

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) is a leading promoter of NASCAR sanctioned motorsports events whose subsidiaries own and operate Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del. and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tenn. The company also plays host to the Firefly Music Festival, produced by Red Frog Events and Goldenvoice. For more information, visit www.DoverMotorsports.com.

About AAA

AAA provides automotive, travel and insurance services to 57 million members nationwide and more than three million members in Pennsylvania. AAA advocates for the safety and mobility of its members and has been committed to outstanding road service for more than 100 years. The not-for-profit, fully tax-paying member organization works on behalf of motorists, who can now map a route, find local gas prices, discover discounts, book a hotel and track their roadside assistance service with the AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android. For more information, visit www.AAA.com

