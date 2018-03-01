NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon to be honored with marquee plaque at Monster Monument on Saturday, May 5

Tweet Photo Credit: David Yeazell

DOVER, Del. (April 3, 2018) – Jeff Gordon, the four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion who reached Dover International Speedway’s Victory Lane five times in his legendary career, will be honored during a marquee plaque unveiling on the Monster Monument at Victory Plaza, presented by Smithfield, on Saturday, May 5.

Gordon, 46, who was NASCAR’s most recognizable driver as the sport reached unprecedented success in the 1990s and 2000s, will become the fourth driver honored with a Monster Monument marquee plaque, joining Bobby Allison, David Pearson and Richard Petty.

The marquee plaque unveiling is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, May 5 and will include remarks from Gordon and Dover Motorsports, Inc. CEO Denis McGlynn. Dover International Speedway President and CEO Mike Tatoian and Mike Bagley, the host of Sirius XM’s “The Morning Drive” and a Motor Racing Network (MRN) announcer, will host the event and all fans are welcome to attend.

Gordon’s five Dover wins are tied for fourth with Pearson on the track’s all-time list, behind Jimmie Johnson (11), Petty (7) and Allison (7).

“Jeff provided millions of NASCAR fans, both at Dover and across the country, with plenty of thrills and excitement during his incredible career,” Tatoian said. “Only the best drivers in the sport have their names on the Monster Monument, and only the best of the best receive the honor of a marquee plaque. Jeff has certainly earned his place among that accomplished group.”

Gordon now serves as a NASCAR analyst with Fox Sports and will be in the booth with Mike Joy and Darrell Waltrip to call the “AAA 400 Drive for Autism” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover on Sunday, May 6. The NASCAR tripleheader weekend at the Monster Mile also includes the “OneMain Financial 200” NASCAR XFINITY Series Dash 4 Cash race on Saturday, May 5 and the “JEGS 200” NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4.

For tickets or more information on Monster Mile events, call (800) 441-RACE or visit DoverSpeedway.com. You can also keep up with track activities at Facebook.com/DoverInternationalSpeedway, or on Twitter and Instagram at @MonsterMile.

JEFF GORDON CAREER STATISTICS

Birthday: Aug. 4, 1971

Hometown: Vallejo, Calif.

First Cup Series race: 1992

NASCAR Cup Series Championships: 4 (1995, 1997, 1998, 2001)

Career victories: 93 (third all-time behind Richard Petty and David Pearson; leader in NASCAR’s modern era (1972-today))

Daytona 500 wins: 3 (1997, 1999, 2005)

GORDON AT DOVER INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

Starts: 47

Laps led: 2,396

Wins: 5 (one in 1995, two in 1996, one in 2001 and one in 2014)

Poles: 4

Average start: 12.0

Top 5 finishes: 18

Top 10 finishes: 27

DNFs: 5

Average finish: 11.38

About Dover Motorsports, Inc.

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) is a leading promoter of NASCAR sanctioned motorsports events whose subsidiaries own and operate Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del. and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tenn. The company also plays host to the Firefly Music Festival, produced by Red Frog Events and Goldenvoice. For more information, visit www.DoverMotorsports.com.

