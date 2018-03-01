Phelps promoted to COO

Tweet FORT WORTH, Texas - NOVEMBER 03: (L-R) NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Global Sales and Marketing Officer Steve Phelps, NASCAR driver Darrell Wallace Jr., team owner Richard Petty, and President/Owner of Mid America Mortgage Jeffrey E. Bode attend a press conference at Texas Motor Speedway on November 3, 2017 in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo: Matt Sullivan/Getty Images for Texas Motor Speedway

Steve Phelps has been promoted to the role of chief operating officer of NASCAR, the sanctioning body announced today. The post was formerly held by Brent Dewar, who was promoted to president of NASCAR last season.

Phelps previously served as executive vice president and chief global sales and marketing officer, which will now be filled by Daryl Wolfe.

As COO, he’ll oversee all the commercial and media operations of the sport. It’s right in the wheelhouse of a man who, as CMO, played a key role in NASCAR regaining the rights to NASCAR.com from Turner Sports and spent the last three decades as a sports business executive for Wasserman Media Group, the National Football League and, since 2005, NASCAR.

“Steve has worked passionately over the years to lead the sport and it’s clear his impact is felt in all corners of the industry,” said NASCAR President Brent Dewar. “We could not be more thrilled for him to step into the pivotal role of COO and we look forward to welcoming him back to Daytona Beach, where he’ll continue to work closely with myself and the other members of the executive leadership team, including the Board of Directors.”

Those within the NASCAR hierarchy that report directly to him include the aforementioned Executive Vice President and Chief Global Sales & Partnership Officer Wolfe, Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer Jill Gregory, Senior Vice President, Broadcasting & Production Steve Herbst, Senior Vice President & Chief Communications Officer Eric Nyquist, and Vice President, Digital Tim Clark

