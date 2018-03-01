GMS Racing NXS Texas Preview

Spencer Gallagher

No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

Texas Stats

Gallagher will make his third NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) start at Texas Motor Speedway.

Best finish: 14th (Spring, 2017)

Additional Info

– Gallagher and the No. 23 Allegiant crew will utilize chassis no. 224; a chassis used only one previous time this season, by Gallagher, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where he finished 10th.

– After finishing 11th at Auto Club Speedway, Gallagher sits seventh in the NXS driver points standings heading into Texas.

Quote

“Texas Motor Speedway is a uniquely physical experience. I always tell people it’s the closest we get to racing an Indy car. Both corners are completely different. Turns one and two are like a corkscrew. It’s one of the craziest turns in NASCAR right now because they have made it so wide, it’s like the bottom is continually falling away from you. You feel like you are going downhill in a corkscrew. Then turns three and four are the most strapped down, white knuckle turns there are besides going around Dover or Bristol. I am ready to get back to racing. The off time was nice but it’s time to get back to work and continue building success for this GMS Racing Xfinity program.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Cody Coughlin, Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Dalton Sargeant, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. SOCIAL MEDIA

