Richard Childress Racing Partners with AstraZeneca

SYMBICORT brand will be featured on No. 3 Chevrolet for select races in 2018

WELCOME, N.C. (April 3, 2018) – Richard Childress Racing announced today that AstraZeneca, a global science-based biopharmaceutical company, has partnered with Richard Childress Racing and the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for select races during the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. AstraZeneca’s SYMBICORT® (budesonide/formoterol fumarate dihydrate) brand will be featured as primary sponsor on Austin Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet beginning at Texas Motor Speedway on April 8. SYMBICORT will also be featured as an associate partner for the remainder of the 2018 season.

“This partnership with SYMBICORT is special to me and my family,” Dillon said. “We’re looking forward to having its colors on my No. 3 race car for some upcoming races this season. I hope to drive awareness of MySymbicort.com.”

AstraZeneca focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicine. More information about SYMBICORT can be found at MySymbicort.com.

Austin Dillon is a two-time NASCAR Champion, 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion. He is in his fifth full-time season in the Cup Series driving the legendary No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

About Richard Childress Racing:

Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has earned more than 200 victories and 17 championships, including six in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR XFINITY Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2018 Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion, 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Dow/American Ethanol/AAA Chevrolet) along with 2008 Daytona 500 champion and 2013 Brickyard 400 winner Ryan Newman (No. 31 Caterpillar/Grainger/Bass Pro Shops & Cabela’s/Liberty National Chevrolet). Its XFINITY Series program includes a multi-driver lineup with the No. 3 Chevrolet including Austin and Ty Dillon, Jeb Burton, Shane Lee and Brendan Gaughan, first-year RCR driver Matt Tifft (No. 2 Nexteer/Tunity/Surface Sunscreen Chevrolet) and second-year XFINITY Series driver Daniel Hemric (No. 21 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet).

