Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – Texas Advance

Team: No. 17 SunnyD Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team, @StenhouseJr, and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse at Texas Motor Speedway

Stenhouse has ten Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Texas Motor Speedway (TMS) with an average starting position of 17.3 and average finishing position of 19.9.

Stenhouse knows how to get to victory lane at TMS. In 2012, he held off MENCS veteran Denny Hamlin to claim his first victory at Texas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Last time at Texas

After restarting stage three in the 12th position, the Roush Fenway Racing driver patiently maneuvered his Ford inside the top-10 before bringing his machine to pit-road for four tires and fuel. When the caution flag waved on lap 233, Stenhouse was scored in the lucky dog position as a handful of cars had not pitted.

After running in the top-10 for a majority of stage three, Stenhouse took the final restart in the ninth position but lost a few positions in the closing laps to take the checkered flag in the 12th position.

On the Car

Iconic brand and thirst quenching favorite SunnyD will make its 2018 debut this weekend as the primary partner on the No. 17 Ford Fusion. SunnyD will adorn Stenhouse’s Ford the following week at Bristol Motor Speedway as well.

Texas Native

Veteran No. 17 underneath mechanic, Kenny DeGuisto, is from Garland, which is northeast of Dallas.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Texas:

“I always look forward to racing at Texas. The track does an amazing job putting on a show for the fans. After a weekend off, I know our team is ready to get back to the track. We haven’t gotten the results we wanted so far this year, but everyone is working really hard. In the past, Texas has been a good track for us so looking to continue that success this weekend.”

