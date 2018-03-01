ARCA entries growing for General Tire 200; Decker excited for first go at Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala (April 3, 2018) — ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards entries are pouring in for the 56th running of the General Tire 200 coming to Talladega Superspeedway Friday, April 27.

Entries already received include Venturini Motorsports teammates Natalie Decker, Leilani Munter and 2018 Daytona winner Michael Self. Decker, of Eagle River, Wis., finished a career-best 5th at Daytona while Munter, of Rochester, Minn., finished a career-best 8th. Decker also won the General Tire Pole.

“I can’t wait for Talladega, especially after the success we had at Daytona,” said Decker. “Daytona was so much fun, and I learned so much about superspeedway racing. I’m so excited for Talladega…take what we learned at Daytona and see if we can get a little better at Talladega. You really have no idea what you’re getting into on the speedways until you actually compete in the race. I’m so ready for Talladega.”

Self, of Salt Lake City, Utah, is on a bit of a roll, having won back-to-back ARCA races at Kansas Speedway (2017) and Daytona. Self has never competed at Talladega. Venturini Motorsports has also entered a 4th Toyota, driver to be announced.

Also entered are a pair of Chevrolets from 2014 ARCA championship team Mason Mitchell Motorsports with rookies Max Tullman and Blaine Perkins driving. Tullman, of Chester Springs, Pa., also had a strong run at Daytona, coming in 6th. Perkins made his ARCA superspeedway debut last year at Kentucky, finishing 9th.

Joe Gibbs Racing is also entered with 2017 SCOTT Rookie of the Year Riley Herbst of Las Vegas, Nev. Herbst won at Pocono Raceway last year.

Other drivers entered for Talladega include former ARCA winners Dave Mader III (Maylene, Ala.) and Travis Braden (Wheeling, W.V.). Mader’s ARCA victory reaches all the way back to 1991 at Michigan Int’l Speedway. Braden won in his ARCA debut at Lucas Oil Raceway in 2015.

Goshen, N.Y.’s Sean Corr, a former Daytona polesitter, is also entered.

A full field of 36 cars is expected for the General Tire 200 at Talladega, live on FS1.

The General Tire 200 at Talladega will be the 56th ARCA race at Talladega since the inaugural event in 1969. Former ARCA winners at Talladega include Ramo Stott, Mark Martin, Davey Allison, Red Farmer, Grant Adcox, Mike Wallace, Frank Kimmel, Justin Allgaier, Ty Dillon, Gus Dean and Justin Haley.

Outside of teching cars the day before, it all happens in one day at Talladega with practice for the General Tire 200 Friday morning (April 27) from 8:30 to 10:20 a.m. General Tire Pole Qualifying (group format) follows at 2:30. The General Tire 200 is scheduled to get the green flag shortly after 5 Friday afternoon.

The General Tire 200 at Talladega is live on FS1. All on-track activities will be featured on live timing and scoring at arcaracing.com, plus live chat.

