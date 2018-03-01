Ryan Reed – Texas Advance

Team: No. 16 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Twitter: @driverRyanReed, @Reed16Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at Texas

Ryan Reed will make his ninth NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend. In his eight previous starts at the 1.5-mile track, Reed has finished 23rd or above and has five top-15 finishes.

Reed has an average starting position of 13 and an average finishing position of 15.9 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Texas One Year Ago

Ryan Reed drove his No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang to an 11th-place finish Saturday afternoon at Texas Motor Speedway. Reed qualified ninth and ran as high as second-place, before his extremely loose-handling Ford shifted to the tight side after a two-tire pit stop as the laps dwindled down.

www.DriveDownA1C.com

Ryan Reed and Lilly Diabetes are encouraging and motivating NASCAR fans to better manage their diabetes by visiting www.DriveDownA1C.com to learn more about resources and treatment options.

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others.

Reed on Texas

“Texas is so unique. There isn’t another corner in NASCAR that compares to turns one and two. It’s really important to hit your marks and be dialed in. Texas will be a good test for us and having speed there can carry over into places like Michigan, Kansas and Kentucky. I’m excited to get to Texas and see where we are at.”

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research, collaboration and quality manufacturing we strive to make life better for people affected by diabetes. We offer a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines and technologies to support programs and more. For the latest updates, visit http://www.lillydiabetes.com/ or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes and Facebook: LillyDiabetesUS.

