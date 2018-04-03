NASCAR Releases 2019 Schedule for Monster Energy Cup Series

Tweet Four jets fly over Las Vegas Motor Speedway after the National Anthem. Photo by Rachel Myers for Speedway Media.

Amid intense social media buzz from fans, NASCAR released the full 2019 schedule of the Monster Energy Cup Series on Tuesday.

The season kicks off with racing action at Daytona with The Clash on February 10. The season opener, and the first official points race, is the weekend after with the 61st running of the iconic Daytona 500 on February 17.

The other major exhibition race is the All-Star Race held at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 18.

Additional major races throughout the season include the following.

Qualifying Duals for the 2019 Daytona 500 on February 14

Coca-Cola 600 on May 26

First road course race at Sonoma on June 23

Pepsi 400 on July 6

Second road course event at Watkins Glen on August 4

Brickyard 400 on September 8

NASCAR will take the usual Easter weekend off on April 21. Although the schedules for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series have not yet been released, it is assumed that they will also have this weekend off as they have from past seasons.

The Playoffs will begin at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 15. The first round of the Playoffs will consist of Vegas, Richmond Raceway, and the road course, or “roval”, at Charlotte. The second Round of 12 will be held at Dover International Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway and Kansas Speedway. The third Round of 8 will be held at Martinsville Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and ISM Raceway.

The championship Race of 4 will still be held at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 17, exactly nine months after the start of the season.

Looking back at past seasons since NASCAR started the Playoffs in 2004, there is much more variety with each segment of the elimination rounds, having no two tracks sharing any similarity. Fans throughout the years have noticed much of the Playoffs consisting of 1.5-mile ovals, so this variety should start to focus more on the driver and team talent.

NASCAR made the official announcement here.

