Click n’ Close Ready for Hometown Race with Richard Petty Motorsports and Bubba Wallace

Official Mortgage Provider of NASCAR and RPM to Support Wallace Jr

WELCOME, N.C. (April 4, 2018) – Click n’ Close, the Official Mortgage Provider of NASCAR® and Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM), returns as the primary sponsor of Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr and the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 this weekend during the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at the Texas Motor Speedway.

The race weekend is a homecoming for Click n’ Close, whose company headquarters are located in Addison, Texas. Wallace Jr will visit the offices on Thursday before preparing for the weekend’s event. Click n’ Close and RPM announced their partnership last November at the Texas Motor Speedway and Click n’ Close gained national headlines after the famed No. 43 and Wallace Jr finished second in this year’s Daytona 500. Click n’ Close has seen many fans of the sport support Wallace Jr. in his rookie campaign.

“The fan reaction and support of our sponsorship of Richard Petty Motorsports and Bubba Wallace has been awesome,” said Wayne Arute, Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer, Click n’ Close. “We have a lot of people asking about our fast and secure home mortgage process, visiting our site and just really becoming fans of Click n’ Close. We have two great ambassadors in ‘The King’ Richard Petty and with Bubba. We can’t wait to see them again in our home state.”

Thanks to its fully digital application process, Click n’ Close delivers the fastest mortgage application and approval process on the market today. The application process takes just eight minutes, and applicants receive their approval within one business day. On average, home buyers approved through Click n’ Close reach the closing table in less than half the time of a traditional mortgage process, and the actual closing takes just 15 minutes to complete. With Click n’ Close, home buyers can apply for a mortgage anywhere, anytime, using any device.

“It’s been a great story with Click n’ Close thus far,” said Wallace Jr. “We made this sponsorship announcement at the Texas Motor Speedway in November and then came into the Daytona 500 and had a great story. We’d really love to have a great race this Sunday in front of all their employees and continue what we’ve built.”

The O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 race weekend begins this Friday with practice and qualifying. The race will air Sunday at 2:00 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1, PRN and SIRIUS/XM NASCAR Radio.

About Richard Petty Motorsports

A performance and marketing driven company, Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM), co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and successful business entrepreneur Andrew Murstein, is one of the most recognized brands in all of motorsports. RPM is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup history with 273 wins and has business partnerships with national and global leaders. Today the race operation fields the famed No. 43 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with driver Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. The team is headquartered in Welcome, N.C. and is supported by primary partners Click n’ Close, STP and the United States Air Force.

For additional information, news and the latest updates, please visit www.richardpettymotorsports.com or connect with RPM on Facebook (Richard Petty Motorsports), Twitter (@RPMotorsports) or Instagram (@richardpettymotorsports).

About Click n’ Close

Click n’ Close is a revolutionary, ultra-secure, digital mortgage approval and closing process that streamlines the mortgage process and passes the savings on to consumers. Through the strategic use of automation, Click n’ Close delivers one of the fastest mortgage application and approval processes on the market. Thanks to its eight-minute mortgage application process, Click n’ Close gets home buyers from application to closing within two weeks and, with just a few clicks at closing, puts keys in their hand in 15 minutes or less.

For more information, visit http://clicknclose.com/nascar.

About Mid America Mortgage, Inc.

Mid America Mortgage, Inc. (Addison, Texas), the parent company of Click n’ Close, is a multi-state, full-service mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its retail, wholesale and correspondent channels. Mid America Mortgage, Inc. has been helping people finance their home purchases since 1940. Additional information about Mid America Mortgage, Inc. can be found on the company’s website at http://www.midamericamortgage.com/about