Limited Spots Remain for Talladega Superspeedway’s Unmatched VIP Experiences for Tripleheader Weekend April 27-29

Tweet The incredible Sunday VIP Experience offers fans a chance to hear the sights and sounds of race morning as MRN Pit Reporter and former driver Glenn Jarrett (center) gives a personal, guided tour of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garage along with other amazing perks prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 on Sunday, April 29.

One-of-a-kind Opportunities include Sunday VIP Experience and Unrestricted Weekend VIP Package

TALLADEGA, AL – A limited quantity remains for Talladega Superspeedway’s popular Sunday VIP Experience and Unrestricted Weekend VIP Package – two options that give fans unmatched access to crank up their race day experience during the tripleheader weekend, April 27-29.

The Sunday VIP Experience offers fans a chance to witness behind-the-scenes race day happenings prior to the running of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 on Sunday, April 29. As part of the unprecedented experience, Motor Racing Network (MRN) Pit Reporter and former driver, Glenn Jarrett, will lead fans on a personal, guided tour of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Garage, the MRN Broadcast hauler and pit road, while fans listen to the insights via Racing Electronics headsets.

Additional benefits include a reserved area near the front of the pre-race stage for GEICO 500 driver introductions, a hot lap in a Grand Marshal car and a Gatorade Victory Lane photo opportunity.

The Unrestricted Weekend VIP Package provides fans exclusive, up-close access to the garages, pits and other exciting activities at the mammoth 2.66-mile venue throughout the entire race weekend. Fans also receive access to Friday night’s “Big One on the Blvd,” VIP access to the Saturday Night Infield Concert, a reserved area by the red carpet to the drivers meeting entrance, a hot lap in the Grand Marshal car and much more. Fans must be 19 years old to participate.

The Sunday VIP Experience with Glenn Jarrett is $399, while the Unrestricted Weekend VIP Package is $599. Both packages must be purchased in addition to a GEICO 500 ticket. For more information on what these packages offer and all of Talladega Superspeedway fan upgrades, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway. com/upgrades or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

For general ticket information for the GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, the Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series event (Saturday, April 28) or the General Tire 200 ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards race (Friday, April 27), log on to www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).



About Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway is NASCAR’s Most Competitive (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), highest banked (33 degrees), and longest track (2.66-miles), as well as the most fun and fan-friendly. Talladega offers something for everyone, including hundreds of acres of free camping, amazing kids’ tickets and college student prices, along with special offers for military members and first responders. The historic venue, built in 1969, is deemed NASCAR’s “Party Capital” thanks to the track’s infamous infield, which features the traditional Saturday Night Concert and the world-renowned Talladega Blvd, home of Friday night’s “Big One on the Blvd” party. It’s the site of the most comfortable seats in motorsports, large ISM Vision HD video boards lining the frontstretch and endless pre-race activities for fans on race day, including special kids’ VIP opportunities. Talladega’s Spring 2018 tripleheader race weekend is set for April 27-29. The weekend kicks off on Friday, April 27, with the General Tire 200 ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards event, while the Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race is set for Saturday, April 28. The weekend concludes with the GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, April 29. For more information, go to talladegasuperspeedway.com or call the Talladega Ticket Office at 855-518-RACE (7223).

