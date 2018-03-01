Kahne and Leavine Family Racing Take on the Team’s Home Track

LFR Taking A Pit Stop at Team Owner’s Texas-Based Company

CONCORD, N.C. (April 4, 2018) – Kasey Kahne and Leavine Family Racing (LFR) will race at LFR’s home track of Texas Motor Speedway (TMS) for the first time as a team this weekend for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500.

The team is looking to get past a string of disappointing finishes, as they welcome back Procore Technologies on the No. 95 Camaro ZL1 and head to the 1.5-mile track in Fort Worth, Texas for the team’s first home race of the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) season.

Kahne, who has earned one pole award and one win in Texas, along with 227 laps led, will start the trip to the Lone Star state with a stop at team owner, Bob Leavine’s, Flint, Texas-based company, WRL General Contractors.

WRL, which has been in business for almost 40 years, is in the midst of building Whitehouse ISD Junior High School, that is part of the $90 Million 2016 Bond Program. LFR will first make an appearance at the jobsite and have a chance to speak with over 400 workers and answer questions during a subcontractor appreciation lunch put on by WRL.

Kahne and LFR will then make an appearance at Whitehouse ISD High School to speak with STEM students and discuss aspects of the sport including engineering roles.

“This weekend is going to be busy for all of us,” said team owner, Bob Leavine. “Kasey and the team are visiting one of our jobsites to talk to all of the workers and have lunch with them on Thursday when they get into town. This project is a junior high school and utilizes Procore Technologies as well, so we are really excited to have them on board again this week and have some of our group from LFR get to see a jobsite where Procore is involved.

We always feel a little more pressure when we race in Texas just having all of our family and friends. We are just looking forward to the weekend and seeing if we can put on a good show for everyone.”

The O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 will take place on Sunday, April 8 at 2PM EST on FS1, where Kahne and LFR will take on TMS for the first time as a team.

About Leavine Family Racing

Leavine Family Racing is an organization competing in the NASCAR Premier Series focused on growing competitively and providing results-driven partnerships for its sponsors. The single-car team was founded in 2011 by Bob and Sharon Leavine, two individuals who are passionate about NASCAR and started the team to make a positive impact on the sport and community. Kasey Kahne, a fourteen-year veteran of NASCAR and 18-time winner in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, pilots the No. 95 Camaro ZL1 for the team. In alliance with Richard Childress Racing, the team operates out of their Concord, N.C.-based race shop with a veteran group of racing personnel driven by their desire for progress. For more information, please visit www.LFR95.com.

