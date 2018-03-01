RCR Event Preview – Texas Motor Speedway

Richard Childress Racing’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series history at Martinsville Speedway … In 103 starts at Texas Motor Speedway dating back to 1997, RCR has recorded one win (Jeff Burton, April 2007), eight top-five and 31 top-10 finishes with drivers Burton, Clint Bowyer, Dale Earnhardt, Kevin Harvick, Jeff Green, Paul Menard and Ryan Newman. Prior to Texas Motor Speedway’s inaugural season in 1997, Richard Childress, a former driver in NASCAR’s top division, earned a pair of top-10 finishes at the now defunct Texas World Speedway in College Station, Texas. RCR Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams boast an average starting position of 19.3, an average finishing position of 17.4 and have completed 33,330 of the 34,351 contested laps (97 percent) with 148 laps led at the 1.5-mile Fort Worth-based race track.

RCR in the MENCS … In 2,857 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts dating back to 1969, RCR has amassed 48 pole awards,108 wins, 487 top-five finishes and 1,053 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 17.8 and an average finishing position of 16.1. RCR has earned 15 total championships (six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championships with Earnhardt in 1986, ’87, ’90, ’91, ’93 and ’94, six NASCAR Xfinity Series titles, two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series titles and one ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards title) and was the first organization to win titles in NASCAR’s three national series.

The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 … Chevrolet, the winningest brand in motorsports, debuts the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 to Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series competition this season. The Camaro ZL1 is the most advanced Chevrolet Cup Car ever developed and is also the most authentic, featuring rear-wheel drive, a fuel injected V8 engine and a manual gear box.

This Week’s Symbicort Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Texas Motor Speedway … Dillon has 10 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts to his credit at Texas Motor Speedway. He earned his best finish of 11th at the track in November 2015 and his best starting position of first in November 2016. In 11 Xfinity Series starts, Dillon has not finished worse than 10th at the 1.5-mile track, acquiring his best finish of third in April 2013 and November 2015 (polesitter). In five NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts at Texas, Dillon has earned two top-five finishes, one pole award and has led 76 laps.

A New Look for the No. 3 with SYMBICORT … SYMBICORT is an AstraZeneca product and the sponsor of two races this season. You can learn more at MySymbicort.com. AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines. AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. For more information, please visit astrazeneca-us.com and follow us on Twitter @AstraZenecaUS.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

How would you assess your season so far?

“I think we have done a good job this year so far. I’m proud of my guys. We are executing well. We obviously lack some speed at the 1.5-miles that we need to get throughout the season, we’ve just got to keep working. We will just keep working hard. I’m pretty upbeat. Obviously, we got a win during the season opener so that makes your year right off the bat, but we have a lot more that we want to accomplish.”

Is there anything you learned at Las Vegas Motor Speedway or Atlanta Motor Speedway that you think you can take to Texas Motor Speedway, even knowing that the surfaces are way different?

“Texas Motor Speedway just has so much grip now. It’s quite a bit different, and the banking has changed a lot from the old track to the new track. So, maybe some stuff we can take from Las Vegas we can take to Texas, but probably not from Atlanta.”

Anything specific that you can apply?

“The balance of the racecar, the core set-up part of it. Past that, not much.”

This Week’s Grainger Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Texas Motor Speedway … Ryan Newman will make his 591st Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start when he competes in the Lone Star State. He owns one victory at the 1.5-mile track. His win came in the spring of 2003. The Rocket Man won the pole for both Cup Series events in 2005 to complete the sweep. In total, he owns three top-five and six top-10 finishes. The South Bend, Indiana native has an average start of 16.1 and average finish of 18.4. In the last eight races at TMS, Newman is ranked ninth in most championship points earned. For The Ones Who Get It Done … Grainger has a relentless focus on helping its customers keep their operations running and their people safe. Customers of Grainger benefit from a reliable partner who understands what they do and who comes with real solutions to their business problems. Grainger strives to offer the absolute best MRO solutions, sales and services team, and transaction process. In doing so, the company can anticipate customer requests, and provide meaningful and value-driven solutions. To learn more, visit grainger.com. Meet Newman … On Sunday, Newman is scheduled to participate in a fan question and answer session at the Team Chevy Stage located in the track’s midway starting at 10:15 a.m. local time. RYAN NEWMAN QUOTES:

What are your thoughts heading into Texas Motor Speedway?

“I have mixed feelings. Of all the tracks we went to last season, Texas Motor Speedway presented the most challenges for our Grainger team. With the new configuration and repave, our Chevrolet SS was so tight especially in Turns 3 and 4. I’m hoping with solid runs this year at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway in our new Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, we’ve righted the ship. We have certainly learned a lot as an organization and have made gains with our cars, so I anticipate our outcome to be a whole lot better this year.” What do you say to those people that complain about you being hard to pass?

“I guess I am doing my job the best. That is what you are supposed to do as a driver. There is a certain amount of give and take that we all must have. If they think I give and take the least, then that’s still OK. I give and take more so than they think.” Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR XFINITY Series at Texas Motor Speedway … In 81 Series starts at the 1.5-mile speedway, RCR has captured five victories with driver Kevin Harvick (2001, 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2012). The Welcome, North Carolina, organization has completed 15,087 laps of the 15,965 (94.5 percent) that they have competed. RCR has accumulated three pole awards, 21 top-five and 43 top-10 finishes, led 903 laps and averages a starting position of 10.9 and finishing position of 12.3. Auto Club Review … All three RCR Xfinity teams finished in the top 10 at Auto Club Speedway. Austin Dillon was the highest RCR finisher in fourth place, with Daniel Hemric finishing fifth and Matt Tifft finishing eighth. The Points … Daniel Hemric and Matt Tifft currently sit fifth and 10th, respectively, in the Xfinity Series driver point standings. The No. 3 RCR team is currently 15th in the series owner point standings. Social Media … To keep up with the latest updates from RCR’s Xfinity Series teams, follow @RCRracing and @RCRNXS on Twitter. Updates can also be found via RCR’s Facebook Page and Instagram (@RCRracing). Catch the Action … Coverage of this week’s My Bariatric Solutions 300 at Texas Motor Speedway will be televised live on Saturday, April 7, beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern Time on FOX. It will also be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Satellite Radio, channel 90. This Week’s Surface Sunscreen Chevrolet Camaro at Texas Motor Speedway … Matt Tifft has four previous NASCAR Xfinity Series starts and three top-10 finishes at Texas Motor Speedway. His best finish of eighth came during last November’s event. The 21-year-old driver also has one NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at the 1.5-mile track. About Surface Sunscreen … Inspired by Motocross, Offroad and BMX, with roots deep in surfing, Surface Sun Systems was created with one mission, to provide high quality sun-care products to the athletes and fans of action sports. Located in the heart of Southern California, Surface wanted products that were designed for what they were are all about, living all day outside in the dirt, sand and water. The passion Surface has for action sports is hard to duplicate, and they put that passion to work with their rider developed and tested line of sun-care products, which allow all of us to enjoy our lifestyle without worrying about the damaging effects of the sun. Surface Sunscreen Available at Fanatics … Tifft uses Surface Sunscreen to protect himself throughout the race weekend from harmful sun rays. Fans can do the same by picking up their own bottle of Surface Sunscreen, which is available at any Fanatics location at all tracks that NASCAR visits during the 2018 season. Meet Tifft … Tifft will be taking part in a fan Q&A at the Team Chevy display on Saturday, April 7, starting at 9:40 a.m. local time. He will also be signing at RCR’s Fanatics trailer in the track midway beginning at 10 a.m. local time on Saturday. MATT TIFFT QUOTES:

Texas Motor Speedway has been a good track for you, with a couple top-10 finishes coming out of there last year. Does that give you extra confidence coming into this weekend?

“Absolutely. Running that well at Texas was a bit of a surprise for me. I had really smooth weekends there last year, so I’m hoping to repeat that and improve to run in the top five all day. I feel like Texas is a track that I have a really good chance at competing for a win at. That was a track that went through a big transition between the spring and fall race weekends. With the repave, it seemed to open up more in the fall which was nice since you don’t see many of the recent repaves that are already a two- or three-lane track. It’s a fun place for the drivers where the cars on edge the whole time.” Is there much you can take from somewhere like Las Vegas Motor Speedway to help prepare for Texas?

“There are some notes you can bring from Las Vegas to Texas, just from them both being high-speed tracks where downforce plays a big role in the cars. Honestly, though, the closest comparison to Texas now is Kentucky Speedway. With the two repaves, the two tracks are very similar to each other. Kentucky was also a strong track for me last year, so I think that also will help me in figuring out what I want in my car at Texas. They are still two different tracks though. Turns 3 and 4 at Texas are wickedly fast and one of the most intense corners on the circuit.” This Week’s Wrangler FR / FTS International Chevrolet at Texas Motor Speedway …Texas Motor Speedway (TMS) is a favorite track of Ty Dillon, having won a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race there early in his career. In his five starts at TMS in the Camping World Truck Series, Dillon has only finished outside of the top five one time and has led 229 laps of the 776 laps that he has competed in at the intermediate track. This weekend will be Dillon’s 10th start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) at TMS. He has never finished outside of the top 16, with his best finish of fifth coming in 2015. Dillon will also compete in this weekend’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race. It will be his fourth start at the track, and he scored his best finish of 17th in the spring race of the 2017 season. Wrangler FR. COMFORT. DURABILITY. PROTECTION … FTS International is one of the largest well completion companies in North America. Production companies rely on FTSI’s deep expertise and customized hydraulic fracturing solutions to enhance their recovery rates from oil and gas wells, primarily in unconventional plays. With 1.6 million hydraulic horsepower along with cutting-edge technology and an industry-elite safety record, we have a unique ability to answer the challenging demands facing customers today. With our commitment for continuous improvement in safety, FTSI has partnered with Bulwark FR (a VF Workwear Company) to provide the highest quality FR clothing for our field personnel. We’re confident this continued partnership will keep our crews safe and comfortable on location. Meet Dillon … The Twisted Tea Tailgating Pro Tips RV Tour will head to Texas this weekend. Dillon and host of “Man v. Food” Casey Webb will be in the TMS fan zone cooking up delicious Twisted Tea-infused recipes for race fans on Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. CT. Dillon will participate in NASCAR’s youth autograph session on Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. local time at the TMS display in the fan midway. TY DILLON QUOTE:

Texas is an intermediate racetrack, and you already raced at Atlanta this season. Are you able to take any of your notes from there and apply them to your preparations for Texas?

“We call Atlanta a one-off mile-and-a-half because of its worn out surface and how rough it is on tires. It’s a whole different beast than what Texas is, especially now that Texas has been through the repave. It is almost flat in Turns 1 and 2 and is high-banked in Turns 3 and 4. Texas is really becoming its own beast as well. When the repave first happened, the racing really suffered for a bit because of it. But, as a driver, I get a sense that the racing will be much better this year as the groove widens and the grip starts to wear down. I think that we’re going to see some great racing there this weekend.” This Week’s South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet Camaro at Texas Motor Speedway … Hemric will be making his third NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Texas Motor Speedway during this week’s 300-mile event. The Kannapolis, North Carolina native has an average start of 6.5 at the 1.5-mile speedway in his previous two starts. Rearview Mirror: Auto Club Speedway … Hemric ended NASCAR’s West Coast Swing with a solid performance in Fontana, California. The No. 21 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet started in the fifth position and scored points in both opening stages of the race. Hemric raced hard with teammate Austin Dillon in the closing laps to finish fifth and earn his first top-five finish of the season. This Week at the South Point Hotel & Casino … American singer, songwriter, producer, music executive and actor Tony Orlando is scheduled to have three shows at The Showroom at the South Point Hotel & Casino on April 6, 7 and 8. Tickets are available on southpointcasino.com. Meet the Driver … Hemric is scheduled to make an appearance at the Chevy Stage for a Q&A session and autographs in the Texas Motor Speedway Fan Zone on Friday, April 6, starting at noon local time. (Waiting for confirmation) DANIEL HEMRIC QUOTE:

Texas Motor Speedway is one of the most recently redesigned and repaved tracks on the circuit. How is that surface coming together after a year or so of action on it?

“I was really impressed with how the track came in, even for the first race there last year. You have that edgy feel; the tires are so hard and Goodyear brings the best tire they can so that we can all manage what we’re all going to fight. When we went back there in the fall the track already had some character and the groove was widening out some. That just goes to show how good the technology is and how much everyone has improved repaving these racetracks. I think we’ll see continued improvement on the racing surface. We should have a little better racing; the groove should widen out a bit more and it should be a rougher surface. Those are all things we want as racers. It probably has a few years until it is exactly how we want it, but it has shown it will be really promising as the years go on.”

