Everyone’s Favorite Uncle – Uncle Kracker – Set to Rock Talladega Superspeedway’s Traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert, April 28

Admission to the Concert is Free with the Purchase of a GEICO 500 Ticket

TALLADEGA, AL – Talladega Superspeedway is excited to announce that singer-songwriter Uncle Kracker will perform as the headliner for the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert, April 28, as part of its anticipated tripleheader weekend, April 27-29, featuring the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500.

Joining Uncle Kracker will be NASCAR favorite Tim Dugger and locally known DJ Mark A.D. from Birmingham, Al. Country music singer and Alabama native Dugger will get the party rockin’ just hours after the conclusion of the Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series, before giving way to DJ Mark A.D., who will bring the beats to keep the crowd going until Uncle Kracker hits the stage. The concert is free to all infield guests, as well as anyone who has purchased a GEICO 500 ticket.

Initially known for his role as DJ in Kid Rock’s legendary Twisted Brown Trucker band, Uncle Kracker soon kicked off a stunning solo career of his own. He made his solo debut with his 2001 No. 1 smash, “Follow Me,” starting a run of top-10 multi-format hits like “In a Little While,” “Smile” and his 2003 cover of Dobie Gray’s classic “Drift Away,” which set a Billboard record for most weeks at No. 1 on any chart. It also topped the No. 1 run on the Adult Contemporary radio charts for a staggering 28 weeks.

Michigan performer and feel-good rocker Uncle Kracker’s deep melodies and sense of what the heartland means has made him a perfect fit in today’s post-rural realm of country music. He is still having a blast playing sold out shows across the country, and fans undoubtedly will too when they see him perform in Talladega’s infamous infield. His live show continues to get bigger and better with every tour.

“When I’m up on stage, I don’t feel removed from the people,” said Uncle Kracker. “It’s very interactive. It’s meant to be a party, and I want everybody involved. Each time we go on stage, I want people to leave smiling.”

No doubt, Talladega’s party crowd will be all smiles when the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert, scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. (CDT), takes place at the intersection of Eastaboga and Talladega Blvds.

For more information about the Saturday Night Infield Concert, or the GEICO 500, Sparks Energy 300 or the General Tire 200 ARCA Racing Series event, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).



About Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway is NASCAR’s Most Competitive (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), highest banked (33 degrees), and longest track (2.66-miles), as well as the most fun and fan-friendly. Talladega offers something for everyone, including hundreds of acres of free camping, amazing kids’ tickets and college student prices, along with special offers for military members and first responders. The historic venue, built in 1969, is deemed NASCAR’s “Party Capital” thanks to the track’s infamous infield, which features the traditional Saturday Night Concert and the world-renowned Talladega Blvd, home of Friday night’s “Big One on the Blvd” party. It’s the site of the most comfortable seats in motorsports, large ISM Vision HD video boards lining the frontstretch and endless pre-race activities for fans on race day, including special kids’ VIP opportunities. Talladega’s Spring 2018 tripleheader race weekend is set for April 27-29. The weekend kicks off on Friday, April 27, with the General Tire 200 ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards event, while the Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race is set for Saturday, April 28. The weekend concludes with the GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, April 29. For more information, go to talladegasuperspeedway.com or call the Talladega Ticket Office at 855-518-RACE (7223).

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **