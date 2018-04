Full Weekend Schedule for Texas Motor Speedway

Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Jimmy John's Ford, pits during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on April 9, 2017 in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images.

Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Jimmy John's Ford, pits during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on April 9, 2017 in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series head to Texas Motor Speedway after the Easter break. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is off. Check out the tentative full schedule below, subject to change.

Note: All times are ET

Friday, April 6

1-1:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice, FS1 (Follow live) (Canada: TSN GO)

2:05-2:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series first practice, FS1 (Follow live) (Canada: TSN GO)

4:05-4:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice, FS1 (Follow live) (Canada: TSN GO)

5:45 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Qualifying, FS1 (Follow live) (Canada: TSN GO)

Press Pass (Watch live)

11:30 a.m.: Chase Briscoe

12:15 p.m.: Daniel Suarez

12:30 p.m.: Justin Allgaier, Christopher Bell, Elliott Sadler and Garrett Smithley

12:45 p.m.: Tony Stewart and Sam Hafertepe Jr.

2:15 p.m.: Clint Bowyer

2:30 p.m.: Erik Jones

2:45 p.m.: Chris Buescher

3:30 p.m.: Ryan Blaney

6:45 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying



Saturday, April 7

11-11:55 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice, FS1 (Follow live) (Canada: TSN GO)

12:10 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, FS1 (Follow live) (Canada: TSN GO)

1:30-2:20 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, FS1 (Follow live) (Canada: TSN GO)

3 pm.: NASCAR Xfinity Series My Bariatric Solutions 300 (200 laps, 300 miles), FOX (Follow live) (Canada: TSN 2)

Press Pass (Watch live)

5:30 p.m.: Post-NASCAR Xfinity Series race

Sunday, April 8

2 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 (334 laps, 501 miles), FS1 (Follow live) (Canada: TSN 1, 3)

Press Pass (Watch live)

6 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race