Roush Fenway Racing – Texas Motor Speedway Advance

Roush Fenway Racing Returns to DFW

Roush Fenway Racing heads back to “Jerry World” this weekend as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) prepares to do battle at Texas Motor Speedway for the first time in 2018. A Roush Fenway Ford has been the “Lonestar” in victory lane 18 times across NASCAR’s three major touring series.

Sunday, April 8, 2018 | 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT

FS1, PRN, Sirius 90

· Trevor Bayne, No. 6 Performance Plus Ford Fusion

· Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., No. 17 SunnyD Ford Fusion

Saturday, April 7, 2018 | 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT

FOX, PRN, Sirius 90

· Ryan Reed, No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

· Chase Briscoe, No. 60 Nutri Chomps Ford Mustang

100K Magic

With 99,000+ miles turned at Texas Motor Speedway, Roush Fenway will surpass 100,000 miles at the 1.5-mile speedway this weekend. More than 62,000 of the miles turned have come in the MENCS series, with 26,000-plus on the Xfinity side and 10,500-plus from the Truck series.

“If You’re Gonna Play in Texas”

In Texas spring races alone, combined between the No. 6 and No. 17 in the MENCS, only two of the last six finishes have come outside the top-15. The average finish for Bayne and Stenhouse in spring races dating back to 2015 is 15.1. Bayne’s previous three results are 13th, 15th and 18th in the spring event, while Stenhouse are 14th, 16th and 15th. The two drivers have also qualified particularly well at the track with four top-12 starting positions in the last two races combined.

On the Xfinity side, Reed has maintained the same consistency as of late, recording five-straight top-15 finishes up until a 23rd-place result last fall. He too has qualified well with three career top-10 starting positions at the track and an average starting spot of 13th in his Xfinity career.

“Dream Season”

Roush Fenway won both the first MENCS (Jeff Burton) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (Mark Martin) races at Texas in 1997. Burton began the afternoon from the fifth position and led 60 laps en route to the inaugural victory.

Houston, We Don’t Have a Problem

Roush Fenway has earned nine MENCS victories at Texas, dating back to the inaugural event in 1997. Former drivers Burton, Martin, Matt Kenseth, Greg Biffle and Carl Edwards have captured the checkered flag in the Lonestar State.

J.R.’s ‘08 Sweep

Edwards swept the 2008 MENCS races for Roush Fenway at Texas, leading a total of 335 laps in the two events.

9 A.M. in Dallas

Roush Fenway has started 136 MENCS races at Texas, recording a total of nine victories, 38 top-five finishes, 59 top-10 finishes, an average finish of 15.5 and has led 2,514 laps. Biffle earned Roush Fenway’s most recent victory at Texas in the April 2012 event.

North Dallas Forty

Roush Fenway has earned eight victories, 26 top-five finishes, 47 top-10 finishes and an average finish of 13th at Texas in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Roush Fenway won three of the first four races at the 1.5-mile oval and looks to make it nine overall on Saturday.

Jack Roush; Texas Motor Speedway Hall of Fame Member

Based on the strength of Roush Fenway’s numerous accomplishments at Texas, team owner Jack Roush was inducted into the Texas Motor Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.

Roush Fenway Texas Wins

1997 Burton Cup

1997 Martin NXS

1998 Martin Cup

1999 Martin NXS

2000 Martin NXS

2000 Biffle Truck

2002 Kenseth Cup

2005-1 Biffle Cup

2005-2 Edwards Cup

2007-1 Kenseth NXS

2008-1 Edwards Cup

2008-2 Edwards Cup

2010-2 Edwards NXS

2011-1 Edwards NXS

2011-2 Bayne NXS

2011-1 Kenseth Cup

2012-1 Biffle Cup

2012-1 Stenhouse NXS

