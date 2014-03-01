Tips For Finding A Good Mechanic

It’s inevitable that your car is going to need to be serviced once in a while and you’ll want a talented mechanic to take care of the work for you. It’s not a good idea to panic in this situation and bring your car to a random shop in the neighborhood.

You’ll feel much better putting your car in the hands of someone you trust and know will do a solid job. You also don’t want to get ripped off and be overcharged for the repairs you’re in need of completing. What you need to do is take the time to understand what it takes to find a good mechanic and follow through and complete your due diligence before hiring someone.

Do your Homework

Do your research well in advance of anything happening to your car, so you’re prepared when disaster strikes. You don’t want to put yourself in a bind and be caught off guard frantically looking for a mechanic. Have a list of options ready to go for when your vehicle needs repairs or someone to diagnose the situation. Before you even take it somewhere do your homework and come up with possibilities for what you think is wrong with it. Also, have dealers in mind for where you can buy a car should yours cost too much to fix or require a replacement altogether. One idea is to head to the Car Corner where they’ll take care of you and get you financed and out the door in a vehicle of your choosing in no time.

Ask for Recommendations

A great idea for finding a trusted mechanic is to ask around to your friends and family members and see who they use. Enquire about how much they cost, why they like working with them and if they’ve had any issues in the past dealing with their services. Call up people who live near you so you can choose a mechanic in your neighborhood who’s easy to access at all times. Ask more than one person you know for their opinion, so you can take an overall vote and get a good idea of who you might want to go with when you’re all done collecting information. You’ll know you’ve found a winner if the same business comes up in conversation several times.

Read Reviews Online

Online reviews are going to give you some of the most honest feedback you can get for which mechanic is worth your time. Research the various locations and people and see what real customers are saying about them. Take your time and read through all of the comments until you’re able to get an overall idea of what it’d be like to work with this person. Make sure to take into account how many reviews have been left and what issues matter most to you as you’re paging through the remarks. If you have any concerns, then take the matter to the shop and ask about it to their face before agreeing to use them if it makes you feel more comfortable.

Meet them in Person & Come Ready with Questions

It’s always a smart idea to go and meet each mechanic who’s in the running for your business in person. This way you can see how they interact with you, take notice of any awards or certificates they have hanging on their wall and get a feel for the overall ambiance of the shop. Tune in to what your gut is telling you at the various locations and as you meet each worker in person. Approach your meeting like an interview and come ready with a list of questions to ask them about their experience and how long they’ve been in business. You never know what you two may have in common or what kind of connection you’ll spark until you have this conversation. Fixing your car is expensive, and you don’t want to give it to just anyone to repair.

Look at your options

While you may fall in love with someone’s repair shop and a particular mechanic right away, don’t let that fool you into giving them your car immediately. A lot of people are sweet talkers and can get you to take action on the spot if you’re not careful. Stand your ground and say you’re in the process of doing your research and will make an appointment and come back if it’s the way you choose to go. Stick to your list of possible mechanics and getting to know each person and shop before you commit to a particular location. You’ll thank yourself for taking your time and doing your due diligence when your car comes out right the first time at a good price.

Start Small

Start early and start small when looking to find a mechanic who you like. Do your homework and then take your car to your chosen person for a few repairs initially. See how they do, what it costs and if it’s a place you think you’d like to try again. This way you won’t be fully committing to a mechanic right off the bat with a large and costly repair while you hope for the best. You won’t feel as bad if you spend a little money on a mechanic you thought was good but turned out to be the wrong answer for you. Use your next scheduled maintenance chore as a chance to try out someone new. See how they do and if they’re attentive and professional before selecting them for bigger projects.

Conclusion

Cars and repairs are expensive, and you don’t want to hand over your vehicle to just anyone when it requires fixing. Make sure you do your homework and find someone who you trust and know will do an excellent job. Don’t be afraid to switch mechanics or shops if you have a poor experience. Keep looking and doing your research until you’re satisfied and feel happy with the outcome. It’s worth your time and energy upfront if you want to walk away feeling good about your decision.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **