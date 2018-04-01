Back in Black; AdvoCare Back on the No. 6 as Bayne Returns to Home Track at Bristol

No. 6 Team Looks to Build on Texas Momentum Heading into World’s Fastest Half-Mile

CONCORD, N.C. (April 10, 2018) – With the return of Roush Fenway Racing driver Trevor Bayne to his home state and home track this weekend, the No. 6 Ford Fusion will carry familiar colors with AdvoCare as the primary partner when NASCAR rolls back into Bristol for what usually proves to be one of the most wild and exciting races of the season.

“AdvoCare has been so great to us and we’re excited to have them on board at my home track this weekend,” Bayne said. “Bristol has always been my favorite place to go, and we look forward to continuing our success there with this great partner on the car. It’s always special racing in front of the home crowd and hopefully we’ll give them something to cheer about this weekend.”

Bristol Motor Speedway, located just 109 miles from Bayne’s hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee, serves as home for the 2011 Daytona 500 Champion. Bayne has maintained success at The World’s Fastest Half-Mile with an average finish of ninth in the last four races, including two top-10’s. He also had a top-10 in the Xfinity series with AdvoCare on the hood back in 2014, the year his partnership began with the internationally-known company.

Bayne is coming off his season-best finish of 12th last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, where he and the team battled through multiple incidents for the strong result.

“I’m proud of the effort that the team showed last weekend at Texas,” added Bayne. “We had to overcome a lot of adversity, but the car was fast, the team’s effort was strong and we were able to battle back to a solid finish. We’ll look to build off that momentum this week and our goal is to leave Bristol with another good run.”

His No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion will hit the track this weekend at Bristol for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) practice and qualifying on Friday, followed by final practice Saturday, and the Food City 500 Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on FOX.

About Roush Fenway Racing

Roush Fenway Racing is the winningest team in NASCAR history, fielding multiple teams in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series competition. Moving into its 31st season, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, pioneering motorsport’s first team-focused TV show and producing multiple award-winning Social Media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by Jack Roush, the winningest team owner in NASCAR history and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, circle on Google+, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.

About AdvoCare International, L.P.

At AdvoCare, We Build Champions® through physical and financial wellness. Backed by the most credible scientific research and internationally recognized Scientific and Medical Advisory Board, AdvoCare offers premium nutritional, weight-management and sports-performance products. In addition, AdvoCare empowers Independent Distributors with an industry-leading business opportunity and world-class training and business tools. AdvoCare is a family-owned company founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For more information about AdvoCare visit www.advocare.com. Be sure to like us on www.facebook.com/advocare and follow us on Twitter – @AdvoCare.

