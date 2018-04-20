GMS Racing NXS Bristol Preview

Spencer Gallagher

No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol Stats

Gallagher will make his third NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) start at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Best Finish: 18th (Spring, 2017)

Additional Info

-Gallagher and the No. 23 Allegiant crew will utilize chassis no. 213; a chassis that has been ran three times in 2017 and one time this season.

2017: Richmond – Spring (Start: 23rd/Finish: 22nd), Richmond- Fall (Start: 33rd/Finish: 10th), Iowa (Start: 12th/Finish: 37th) 2018: Atlanta (Start: 13th/Finish:14th).

-After finishing 10th at Texas Motor Speedway, Gallagher sits eighth in the NXS driver points standings heading into Bristol.

Quote

“I would say both Bristol and the road courses are the most physical tracks on our circuit. Bristol is both mentally and physically exhausting. Mentally it’s like you are going around in a blender. You are always in traffic and have no minute to rest. Physically, the constant G-forces that you experience puts a toll on your whole body. It’s a wild ride but I am really pumped about the piece we are bringing. Chad (Norris, crew chief) and the GMS Racing crew have put together a really solid No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet for this weekend. I hope I can keep the door numbers on it and continue the streak of solid finishes we have been having so far in 2018.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Cody Coughlin, Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Dalton Sargeant, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

SOCIAL MEDIA

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **