FedEx Racing Express Facts – Bristol Motor Speedway

Denny Hamlin

#11 FedEx Freight Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Race Info:

Race: Food City 500

Date/Time: April 15/2p.m. ET

Distance: 500 laps/266.5 miles

Track Length: 0.533 miles

Track Shape: Oval

Banking: 24-28 degrees

2017 Winner: Jimmie Johnson

Express Notes:

Press Kit: Download the 2018 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Mike Wheeler and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Texas Recap: Denny Hamlin spun in Turn 3 early in the final stage of Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, incurring heavy damage after contact with a number of cars and ending the #11 FedEx Racing Team’s day in 34th place. Hamlin lined up ninth for the restart to begin the race’s final stage. As the leaders jockeyed for position in the opening lap, Hamlin saw a window to pass on the inside line in Turn 3, but he was squeezed down a bit by competitor Aric Almirola. The loss of side force loosened up the #11 machine and sent Hamlin spinning in the middle of the track. Brad Keselowski and Jimmie Johnson were collected in the incident and the #11 FedEx Office Toyota sustained extensive damage. Hamlin started Sunday’s 334-lap event fifth and ran among the leaders in the opening laps, however a speeding penalty during the team’s first stop on Lap 55 sent him back in the order, one lap down. He earned the free pass at the end of the stage, but an additional penalty during the break for an uncontrolled tire sent the #11 to the back again to start Stage 2. Hamlin spent that entire segment trying to make up track position, eventually finishing eighth at the race’s midpoint.

Bristol Preview: The Series makes its way to “Thunder Valley” for Sunday’s 500-lap event around the high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway. In his last five starts at the concrete short track, Hamlin has collected three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes. During the Series’ visit to Bristol last spring, Hamlin lined up second for the race’s final restart with 32 laps remaining, but the less-preferred groove prevented him from advancing forward and he was forced to settle for a 10th-place finish.

Delivering Laps for FedEx Cares: This season, FedEx is tying the performance of the #11 FedEx Toyota on the track to its efforts to improve road safety through a new program, Delivering Laps for FedEx Cares, by donating $111 for each lap Hamlin leads and $11,000 for each race victory to Safe Kids Worldwide, a nonprofit working to protect kids on the road, at home and at play. FedEx will also contribute $111,000 to Safe Kids if the #11 team wins the 2018 NASCAR championship. New for the 2018 season, the Denny Hamlin Foundation will also match the total donation to Safe Kids Worldwide.

Hamlin led 12 laps at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, generating a $1,332 donation to Safe Kids on behalf of FedEx. After seven regular season races, Hamlin has led 205 laps resulting in an $22,755 donation to Safe Kids Worldwide which will ultimately be matched by the Denny Hamlin Foundation. Fans can track the total amount donated to date from the Delivering Laps for FedEx Cares program on the homepage of FedExRacing.com.

Hamlin Statistics:

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway

Races: 24

Wins: 1

Poles: 3

Top-5: 7

Top-10: 12

Laps Led: 607

Avg. Start: 14.2

Avg. Finish 15.4

Hamlin Conversation:

Sunday’s race at Texas ended early for you and your FedEx Racing team. How do you all move on from that and prepare for Bristol?

“Our team was definitely capable of winning the race at Texas, and I blame myself for putting us in a position we shouldn’t have been in. It’s obviously an unfortunate situation, but we’re more motivated than ever to perform well at Bristol, and I have no doubt we can pull it off.”

Montgomery, Ala. FedEx Freight Service Center Along for the Ride at Bristol: FedEx Freight recognizes the company’s Montgomery, Ala. service center for their outstanding service by featuring the call letters “MGM” on the #11 FedEx Freight Toyota this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.

