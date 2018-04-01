STP Returns to Richard Petty Motorsports at Bristol

Fan Favorite, and Bubba Wallace-Designed No. 43, to Make Come Back

WELCOME, N.C. (April 10, 2018) – It’s back! The famed No. 43 will again carry the STP colors this weekend during Sunday’s Food City 500 at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. The Bubba Wallace-designed scheme will make its return to the track after a disappointing finish in the STP 500 at the Martinsville (Va.) Speedway earlier this year.

Wallace Jr. is looking for redemption, and STP was more than happy to again support Wallace Jr. in his rookie campaign in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The STP scheme has been one of the most popular this year. Fans raved over the nostalgic colors mixed with Wallace Jr.’s modern touches. The return of STP this weekend has Wallace Jr. excited.

“Martinsville was so disappointing for us,” said Wallace Jr. “It’s my favorite track and things just didn’t go the way we hoped. But, hey, we put that behind us, and now STP is coming back to give us another chance to show what we can do. So, that’s awesome and really shows what great partners they are. I love this scheme, the fans love it, and I’m going to do my best to put it up front.”

“STP has been a long-time, proud supporter of the ’43’ and everyone at STP is looking forward to supporting Bubba this weekend at Bristol,” said Katina Wall, Marketing Director for STP. “Although there were some challenges during the STP 500, we have faith in Bubba and everyone at Richard Petty Motorsports. We love short track racing and the iconic STP paint scheme on the banks of Bristol, where we’ve won twice with Richard, will be exciting for everyone.”

The Food City 500 at the Bristol Motor Speedway is scheduled for this Sunday, April 15. The race will be televised live on FOX at 2:00 p.m. ET and broadcast on the Performance Racing Network and SIRIUS/XM NASCAR radio.

Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM), co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and successful business entrepreneur Andrew Murstein, is one of the most recognized brands in all of motorsports. RPM is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup history with 273 wins and has business partnerships with national and global leaders. Today the race operation fields the famed No. 43 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with driver Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.

